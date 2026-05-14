Staff appreciation at High Desert State Prison

High Desert State Prison in Susanville hosted its annual Staff Appreciation Day, honoring roughly 1,000 employees for their dedication, adaptability, and professionalism.

The May 6 event was organized by the administration during a busy week. The event honored National Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teacher Appreciation and Public Service Recognition weeks.

To recognize staff for their dedication and hard work, the event featured meals, games, and prizes. All staff, regardless of job classification, were thanked for their efforts.

Acting Warden K. Thornton, acting Chief Deputy Warden B. Wheeler, acting Associate Warden C. Weeks, and Employee Relations Officer K. Kaona kicked off the celebration at 9 p.m., welcoming night staff with breakfast burritos and gift bags.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., leadership from all departments participated in setting up, preparing, and serving a barbecue lunch to second and third-watch employees.

Staff geared up for fun-filled team-building events, competing in games like corn hole, plastic ax throwing, and outdoor Yahtzee. Players could earn tickets for a chance to win a prize. The highlight was an opportunity drawing featuring custom prize baskets created by various departments.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for your dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to this department,” said Thornton.

The event highlighted the institution’s pride in staff’s ability to adapt to the department’s evolving needs, fostering a positive working environment.

Submitted by Lt. J. Micone

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