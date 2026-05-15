CMC staff focus on mental health

California Men’s Colony (CMC) staff came together for a wellness-focused event hosted by the institution’s Mental Health Department. The May 6 event, dubbed Fill Your Cup Day, was held in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Observed annually since 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month promotes mental wellness, reduces stigma surrounding mental illness, and encourages individuals to prioritize emotional well-being and self-care. CMC’s event reflected those goals by creating an opportunity for staff and community partners to connect, share resources, and support one another in a positive and engaging environment.

The event emphasized the importance of maintaining balance and building resilience, while preventing workplace burnout, compassion fatigue, and stress-related illnesses.

Through wellness activities, informational booths and community collaboration, staff learned how to prioritize self-care while strengthening morale and overall well-being.

Several institutional and community organizations participated in the event, including CDCR’s Office of Employee Wellness (OEW), Peer Support, union representatives and the Chaplain Corps.

Local vendors and partners included SLOLIFE Studios and Mercantile, AmpSurf, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Luis Obispo, Transitions Mental Health Association, Garden San Luis Obispo, Wholesum Clinic, Hotworx, and the Central Coast Comedy Club.

Staff enjoyed a variety of booths, activities, food, wellness resources, and informational opportunities throughout the day.

Fill Your Cup Day highlighted CMC’s continued commitment to employee wellness and creating a supportive environment where staff feel empowered to care for themselves and one another.

Submitted by Lt. M. Blankenship

Fill Your Cup Day in photos

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