Mule Creek hosts staff appreciation

Mule Creek State Prison in Ione hosted a series of activities to show appreciation to staff across all shifts.

Honoring Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teachers and Public Service Recognition Weeks, staff on all watches were treated to snacks and drinks.

Management staff also fired up the grills to serve hot dogs to employees across every watch, giving staff an opportunity to enjoy food and camaraderie during their shifts.

Adding to the excitement, random winners were selected throughout the week to choose surprise gifts provided by the management team. These acts boosted morale while celebrating the contributions of correctional professionals.

The festivities reflected the institution’s gratitude for the men and women who work tirelessly each day to maintain the safety and security of CDCR facilities while supporting rehabilitation efforts and public service.

Submitted by Lt. J. Vina

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