CDCR honors fallen peace officers

CDCR joined law enforcement agencies from across the state May 4 for the annual California Peace Officers Memorial ceremony in Sacramento, honoring fallen officers.

Did you know? Many CDCR staff are currently in Washington, D.C., for National Police Week, observed May 10-16, and Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15. Fallen CDCR Parole Agent Joshua Byrd’s name will be added to the memorial this year. Look for coverage of the national event in the coming days. Learn more about National Police Week on their website.

At the Sacramento event, CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber, Undersecretary of Operations Jason D. Johnson, Directors Gena Jones and Bryan Bishop, and Deputy Director Heather Bowlds attended the memorial. They were there to support the honorees, their families, and all members of law enforcement impacted by loss.

CDCR leaders alongside California Correctional Peace Officers Association leadership were there to support the family of fallen parole agent Joshua Byrd. Leadership teams from the California Correctional Supervisors Organization and Parole Agents Association of California were also present.

Ceremony honored 13 fallen officers

This year’s ceremony paid tribute to 13 fallen heroes, including agent Byrd. His legacy of service was remembered alongside officers from agencies throughout California.

The Division of Adult Parole Operations’ Honor Guard team proudly represented CDCR during the two-day ceremony. They participated in several ceremonial details, demonstrating the department’s continued commitment to honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Parole Honor Guard

Arti Parmar, Special Assistant to Undersecretary of Operations, flag detail

Jeremy Hamilton, parole agent II, monument guard

Carla Fish, parole agent II, honor guard

The annual memorial ceremony serves as a solemn reminder of the courage, commitment, and sacrifice demonstrated by peace officers.

For CDCR employees and law enforcement personnel alike, the event stands as a powerful tribute to those who gave their lives in service to their communities and the people of California.

Other CDCR staff attending included:

California Institution for Women Honor Guard

San Quentin Rehabilitation Center Honor Guard

Office of Internal Affairs

and representatives from Peace Officer Selection and Employee Development.

The dedication demonstrated by staff who traveled from across California to support the memorial were deeply appreciated by CDCR leadership.

Photos provided by the California Correctional Peace Officers Association

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Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.