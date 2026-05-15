Week in Review: May 15, 2026

In this May 15 Week in Review, we highlight the Peace Officers Memorial Day event, a joint LAC enforcement operation resulting in 34 arrests, and spotlight MCSP nurse Molly Coyle.

In the Community

LAC joins multi-agency operation resulting in 34 arrests

More than 250 personnel launched a coordinated enforcement operation in the San Fernando Valley. The effort targeted supervised individuals with documented gang affiliations. The operation included the California State Prison, Los Angeles County Crisis Response Team, LAPD, CDCR and Los Angeles County Probation.

Teams conducted 126 parole compliance searches throughout the region. The operation resulted in 34 arrests, including 29 felonies and five misdemeanors. Officers recovered three firearms and made an arrest for illegal ammunition possession. Teams also identified 14 documented gang members, three registered sex offenders and two robbery suspects with active warrants.

The large-scale effort highlighted the impact of coordinated enforcement partnerships focused on public safety and compliance.

ISP staff pay tribute to Run for the Wall motorcycle riders

Staff at Ironwood State Prison (ISP) celebrated the 35th anniversary of Run for the Wall. The cross-country motorcycle ride honors veterans, their families, Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA).

As riders passed the freeway exit near the institution, staff and incarcerated firefighters gathered safely on the overpass. They displayed the American flag and POW/MIA flag in support of the patriotic tradition.

The annual ride begins in Ontario, California, and ends at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Observances

National Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week

National Police Week, observed May 11-17, 2026, and Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals nationwide.

At CDCR, the observance recognizes the dedication of peace officers who protect the public in challenging environments while remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

CDCR honors fallen peace officers

CDCR joined law enforcement agencies from across the state May 4 for the annual California Peace Officers Memorial ceremony in Sacramento, honoring fallen officers.

Today, CDCR staff are also attending the Peace Officers Memorial Day event in Washington, D.C., where Parole Agent Joshua Byrd’s name will be added to the memorial.

Did you know? Many CDCR staff are currently in Washington, D.C., for National Police Week, observed May 10-16, and Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15. Fallen CDCR Parole Agent Joshua Byrd’s name will be added to the memorial this year. Look for coverage of the national event in the coming days.

At the Sacramento event, CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber, Undersecretary of Operations Jason D. Johnson, Directors Gena Jones and Bryan Bishop, and Deputy Director Heather Bowlds attended the memorial. They were there to support the honorees, their families, and all members of law enforcement impacted by loss.

ASP honors educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

Avenal State Prison recognized educators during Teacher Appreciation Week with a special celebration honoring their role in rehabilitation.

Staff delivered breakfast throughout the institution using a mobile cart to ensure educators across campus were included. Administration also provided classroom coverage so teachers could take time to participate.

Educators received gifts, certificates and awards recognizing their dedication and impact on students. The celebration highlighted the important role correctional educators play in supporting rehabilitation and creating opportunities for growth.

Headquarters staff take steps for mental health awareness

CDCR and CCHCS employees gathered at headquarters in Elk Grove for the Steps Together Mental Health Awareness Walk, recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month.

The event created a welcoming opportunity for staff to connect while promoting movement, wellness and stress reduction. Participants followed a casual route near the nature preserve, designed to encourage staff of all activity levels to join.

The Office of Employee Wellness provided resources and informational materials, while light refreshments were available for participants.

The event highlighted the importance of employee wellness across all levels of the department and encouraged intentional time for connection and self-care.

In Our Institutions

Undersecretary Johnson visits SVSP

Undersecretary Johnson visited Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) to tour the institution and meet with staff and incarcerated individuals.

The visit included the Psychiatric Inpatient Program (PIP), where he met with staff supporting incarcerated individuals with mental health needs. He also visited the SVSP 360 team to learn about rehabilitation efforts, positive engagement and institutional culture.

Johnson toured additional areas of the institution and spoke with staff about daily operations, programming and the facility’s broader mission.

The visit offered an opportunity to highlight staff dedication and programs focused on safety, rehabilitation and positive outcomes.

WSP-RC staff observe National Day of Prayer

Staff at Wasco State Prison-Reception Center (WSP-RC) joined communities nationwide to mark the 75th annual National Day of Prayer.

The observance brought together staff from across the institution for reflection, unity and personal prayer. The event began with the WSP-RC Honor Guard presenting the colors, followed by the national anthem.

Chaplains representing multiple denominations led scripture readings, highlighting the event’s inclusive approach. A moment of silence gave attendees time for private reflection.

Warden A. Williams provided opening and closing remarks focused on strength, wisdom and community support for staff across the institution.

PVSP Iron Man event raises funds for cancer awareness

Pleasant Valley State Prison’s Facility C hosted an Iron Man competition and fundraiser supporting the American Cancer Society.

The event promoted men’s health awareness, with a focus on early detection for prostate and colorectal cancer. Staff, volunteers and the incarcerated population participated in activities designed to encourage fitness and healthy living.

The event began with a Relay for Life walk, followed by athletic competitions including pullups, pushups, squats and running.

Incarcerated artists and the crochet club also contributed handmade items to support fundraising efforts. Combined with a facility food sale and individual donations, the event raised more than $7,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Stanford law students visit SVSP to discuss legal reform

Law students from Stanford Law School visited Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) with representatives from the Three Strikes Project to discuss legal reform and post-conviction opportunities.

During the visit, the group toured Facility B and met with more than 20 incarcerated individuals. Discussions focused on recent California legislative changes, resentencing opportunities and available legal resources.

The visitors also met with correctional staff to learn about institutional operations and the balance between rehabilitation, accountability and public safety.

The visit created an opportunity for education and dialogue around California’s evolving legal landscape.

CCHCS

Program Expo delivers insights at 2026 Statewide CNE Conference

Headquarters was abuzz with energy this week during the three-day 2026 Statewide Chief Nurse Executive (CNE) Conference. Culminated by Friday’s CNE Awards and highlighted by the inaugural Program Expo on May 13, the Expo showcased the Department’s many programs and initiatives. The event offered a chance for CNE’s throughout the state to build new partnerships. Participating programs hosted informational booths to spotlight their key services and resources.

Program Expo Participants: (External Partners) Baxter, University of Phoenix, VR patients; (CCHCS Programs) CalAIM, Dental Services, Medical Services: Geriatric and Palliative Care, Mental Health; (HQ Nursing Services Programs) Emergency Medical Response, Nursing Informatics, Nursing, ISUDT and Transitions, Nursing Mental Health, Nursing Professional Education, Office of Nursing Professional Standards, Peer Support Specialist Program, Public Health, Infection Prevention, and Employee Health.

Staff Spotlight

Meet Molly Coyle, registered nurse at MCSP

What began as a practical career move became a calling for Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) Registered Nurse Molly Coyle.

Since joining the state in 2020, Coyle has served in the Triage and Treatment Area (TTA) and Minor Procedure Room (MPR), where emergencies can unfold without warning and quick thinking can save lives.

With a background as an EMT and nearly two decades in health care, Coyle said the most rewarding days are the ones when she helps save a life.

She credits her co-workers, whom she considers family, and says correctional nursing requires both compassion and constant awareness.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

DAPO pop-up event supports reentry success

The Division of Adult Parole Operations’ (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit (CRU) and San Gabriel Valley Parole District reimagined a traditional Peer Reentry Navigation Network meeting as a reentry resource pop-up.

The event offered a one-stop hub for essential services supporting formerly long-term incarcerated individuals as they transition back into the community.

Attendees received practical tools to support stability, including cell phones and bus passes. On-site partners also provided employment services, free haircuts and banking support to help participants build independence.

Medical and mental health resources were also available, reinforcing a whole-person approach to successful reentry.

The collaborative event brought together community partners committed to helping supervised persons access critical services and strengthen their path forward.

San Fernando Valley justice fair supports second chances

The fifth annual San Fernando Valley Justice and Wellness Fair brought together community partners to support justice-impacted individuals during Second Chance Month.

The event was hosted in partnership with CSUN Project Rebound, the Division of Adult Parole Operations’ Community Reentry Unit and other reentry organizations.

More than 325 people attended, including formerly incarcerated students, supervised persons and community members. Over 50 vendors offered housing leads, legal assistance, medical care, mental health support, substance use recovery resources and financial literacy services.

Attendees also received professional clothing, lunch and other support aimed at easing reentry challenges.

Long Beach City College reentry fair connects hundreds with support

More than 300 participants attended the 2026 Reentry and Resource Fair at Long Beach City College, closing out Second Chance Month with direct support and services.

The collaborative event brought together the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO), Community Reentry Unit (CRU), Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP), Los Angeles County Probation, the City of Long Beach and community partners.

More than 90 vendors offered housing, employment, health care and legal resources to justice-impacted individuals seeking a successful transition. The Department of Motor Vehicles also provided free California identification cards.

Lunch and opportunity drawings helped create a welcoming environment for networking and connection.

The event highlighted the value of partnerships between educational institutions, local agencies and reentry programs working to expand access to second-chance opportunities.

DAPO joins San Diego County Probation’s East County community resource fair The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) participated in the third annual East County Community Resource Fair, hosted by San Diego County Probation. The event brought together 400 community members, 104 probation clients and supervised persons, and 65 service providers. Attendees accessed a wide range of free services designed to support health, stability and reentry success. Resources included medical and dental care, haircuts, on-site tattoo removal, employment assistance, mental health support and substance use treatment information. The fair connected community members and justice-involved individuals with critical local resources while strengthening partnerships focused on successful reintegration.

Rehabilitation

LAC Pathways to Progress event inspires hope

California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) hosted Pathways to Progress events on Facilities A and B this spring.

The events brought together staff, volunteers and incarcerated individuals in both Level II and Level IV settings. Resource tables offered information, support and opportunities for future planning.

Conversations sparked new possibilities as participants asked questions, connected with resources and explored paths forward.

The events highlighted the power of rehabilitation efforts that encourage growth, hope and personal progress.

In the Media

Service beyond self: CDCR, law enforcement honor fallen officers in solemn memorial The annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial brought together officers, local leaders, and grieving families to commemorate the 49 law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

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