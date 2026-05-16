NEBRASKA, May 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Highlights Takeaways from Latest General Fund Receipt Report

LINCOLN, NE – An increase in tax refunds this year means more money is going back into the pockets of Nebraska taxpayers, which represents great news. Meantime, the state will stay the course on keeping spending in check. Governor Jim Pillen is highlighting key takeaways from the most recent General Fund Receipt Report, published today by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

While gross tax receipts are exceeding projections, tax refunds in April were 98% higher than predicted by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

Cutting the state’s income tax rate in addition to tax cuts provided through the One Big Beautiful Bill have been a tremendous benefit to taxpayers. Sales and use tax receipts are also up again in April, reflecting better consumer spending and market activity than anticipated.

“Nebraskans are keeping more of their pay instead of giving it to government. That’s the objective we want to achieve for hard-working Nebraskans. At the same time, we need to relentlessly cut spending to ensure that the state is living within its means,” said Gov. Pillen.

Consistently passing the most conservative budgets in state history, Gov. Pillen intends to build on that momentum.

“The Legislature still has hard decisions to make. We must run government like a business so that we are reducing waste, focusing on work that truly matters and reinvesting in the people of Nebraska. That’s what taxpayers expect of us.”