NEBRASKA, May 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen ordered all U.S. and Nebraska state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2026, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. The directive follows a national proclamation issued by President Donald J. Trump.

In conjunction with National Police Week, this day allows Nebraskans to pay special tribute to the brave men and women of law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our law enforcement – the ones putting their lives on the line each day to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Pillen. “It is vitally important that we take time to remember those who have protected us here in Nebraska and across our nation.”

Flags should be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Friday, May 15, and returned to full staff at sunset.