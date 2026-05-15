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Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order for Motor Vehicles Hauling Supplies for Wildfire Needs

NEBRASKA, May 15 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order for Motor Vehicles Hauling Supplies for Wildfire Needs

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen re-issued an executive order for commercial motor carriers who are continuing to deliver supplies to ranchers impacted by this season’s wildfires.

Those needs continue to be evident. The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations. It will expire June 14.

A copy of the order is included below.

Executive Order 26-13 - Commercial Motor Carrier ReliefExecutive Order 26-13 - Commercial Motor Carrier Relief Page 2

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Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order for Motor Vehicles Hauling Supplies for Wildfire Needs

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