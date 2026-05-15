Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order for Motor Vehicles Hauling Supplies for Wildfire Needs
NEBRASKA, May 15 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order for Motor Vehicles Hauling Supplies for Wildfire Needs
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen re-issued an executive order for commercial motor carriers who are continuing to deliver supplies to ranchers impacted by this season’s wildfires.
Those needs continue to be evident. The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations. It will expire June 14.
A copy of the order is included below.
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