Traffic Alert - I 89 N, Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 N, Georgia has one lane obstructed in the area of MM110 / Rest Area due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.