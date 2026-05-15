Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO) Launches New AI-integrated Interactive Website

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today launched the new AI-integrated Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO) website Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO) website. The website harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to make it easier and faster for Texans to find the exact rules and forms they need for their industry, profession, or activity. The platform connects users directly with state agencies, catalogs recommendations for slashing red tape, and simplifies regulatory requirements for clear, real-time instruction.

“The new TREO website is a one stop shop for Texans to easily navigate state rules and regulations," said Governor Abbott. "The interactive site saves time, reduces confusion, and makes information readily accessible right when you need it."

"We are just getting started in our mission to make government more efficient," said TREO Director Jerome Greener. "With the launch of this site, Texans will be able to find the resources and services they need in one place. Texas will continue to move at the speed of business and build on Governor Abbott’s vision of the Texas of tomorrow."

Additionally, Governor Abbott announced that the TREO has begun its initial round of agency reviews, already identifying and recommending more than 435 regulations for amendment or repeal across 11 state agencies. TREO estimates these initial recommendations can reduce 69,000 words from the Texas Administrative Code and save Texas taxpayers an estimated $123 million so far.

Signed into law by Governor Abbott, TREO is required to build a user-friendly website where Texans can easily search state rules, see their subject matter, and identify the types of activities or businesses they regulate. Additionally, TREO helps state agencies identify and repeal unnecessary or ineffective rules, determines the regulatory costs placed on the public, and issues best-practice guidelines for how agencies adopt new rules, and performs required analyses such as cost and employment impact statements.

Today's announcement marks the initial round of TREO agency reviews. TREO monitors unnecessary and ineffective rules daily, and additional recommended cuts will be made on a rolling basis.

TREO welcomes recommendations and feedback from the public through its Evaluation Portal.