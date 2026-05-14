Governor Abbott Announces USG Corporation Expansion In Orange

TEXAS, May 14 - May 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a USG Corporation production facility in Orange as a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program. USG is expanding its presence in Texas with a new production facility that represents a $1.175 billion investment over the life of the project and will create nearly 200 jobs.

“Texas is where businesses invest and grow for the future,” said Governor Abbott. “This Texas-sized investment by USG will create jobs for hardworking Texans in Orange and across East Texas. I congratulate USG on expanding their presence and deep roots in Texas. Working together with manufacturing leaders across broad industries, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas for decades to come.”

A leading manufacturer of building materials and innovative solutions for residential and non-residential repair and remodeling, USG chose Texas and is making an initial investment of $650 million in this production facility in Orange because of the state’s welcoming business climate and the region’s skilled manufacturing workforce.

“USG is grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership and for the partnership of other state and local officials who helped make this project possible,” said USG Corporation CEO Chris Macey. “Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility in Orange represents a long-term investment in Southeast Texas — one that will create quality jobs, strengthen the regional economy, and help us better serve our customers. The USG family is excited to be a part of the Orange community, and we are committed to being a trusted neighbor and employer for decades to come. This new plant builds upon our hundred-year-old roots in Texas that include manufacturing operations in Sweetwater, Dallas, and Galena Park, and reflects our continued commitment to our customers’ success and the state’s prosperity.”

“Congratulations to USG and Orange County,” said Senator Robert Nichols. “There is so much happening in East and Southeast Texas to be excited about. These investments in our communities demonstrate how Texas continues to lead in job creation and economic development.”

“USG's decision to expand in Orange is a testament to what Southeast Texas has to offer — a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment, and a community ready to grow,” said Representative Dade Phelan. “This $1.175 billion dollar investment and the nearly 200 new jobs it brings will make a real difference for Orange County families and the entire region. I'm proud that the JETI program is helping make projects like this possible, and I look forward to seeing this facility become a cornerstone of our local economy for generations to come.”

“Congratulations to USG and special thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office for the support in repurposing the paper mill site by creating jobs and providing for positive economic impact for the City of Orange and the State of Texas,” said City of Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr.

“Orange County is proud to support USG investment in our community, and we’re excited to see this project bring new jobs and long-term economic stability while revitalizing a former industrial site for continued and future growth,” said Orange County Judge John Gothia. “This partnership with Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) through the JETI program represents a meaningful step forward in creating new opportunities and sustained economic progress for the citizens of Orange County.”

“Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD is excited to welcome USG to our community,” said Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Superintendent Stacey Brister. “This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to align our educational programs with real-world workforce needs. We are committed to preparing our students with the skills, experiences, and mindset necessary to succeed in high-demand careers, and we look forward to working alongside USG to build a strong, future-ready workforce for our region.”

View more information about USG.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 5 into law following the 88th Regular Legislative Session, creating the JETI program to attract large, capital-intensive economic development projects that bring new capital investment and create new, good-paying Texas jobs while ensuring robust reporting and transparency.