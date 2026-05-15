Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.5 Million In Career Training Grants For Nine East Texas Area Schools

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced nine Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $2,524,300 have been awarded to nine schools in East Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 700 students for high-demand occupations such as automotive service technicians, registered nurses, HVAC mechanics and installers, and more.

"Texas is strengthening our state by investing in the workforce of tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will provide students in East Texas the real-world training and technical education they need to have a successful career. The future of our state is in good hands because of the education we are providing to young Texans today."

“The JET grants awarded today will support East Texas schools in training 700 students for vital careers such as healthcare professionals, EMTs, and HVAC technicians,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “The Texas Workforce Commission is proud to support employers in meeting current and future workforce needs.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at Tyler Junior College.

The nine JET grants include:

Central Heights Independent School District (ISD) : a $219,849 grant to train 50 students as phlebotomists in partnership with Angelina College.

: a $219,849 grant to train 50 students as phlebotomists in partnership with Angelina College. Frankston ISD : a $321,458 grant to train 147 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.

: a $321,458 grant to train 147 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College. Hawkins ISD : a $334,330 grant to train 20 students as emergency medical technicians in partnership with Tyler Junior College.

: a $334,330 grant to train 20 students as emergency medical technicians in partnership with Tyler Junior College. Kemp ISD : a $226,442 grant to train 130 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.

: a $226,442 grant to train 130 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College. Kilgore College : a $354,491 grant to train 60 students as HVAC mechanics and installers.

: a $354,491 grant to train 60 students as HVAC mechanics and installers. Martinsville ISD : a $192,032 grant to train five students as nursing assistants in partnership with Panola College.

: a $192,032 grant to train five students as nursing assistants in partnership with Panola College. Mineola ISD : a $274,989 grant to train 165 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with Tyler Junior College.

: a $274,989 grant to train 165 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with Tyler Junior College. Northeast Texas Community College : a $275,416 grant to train 96 students as registered nurses.

: a $275,416 grant to train 96 students as registered nurses. Tyler Junior College: a $325,293 grant to train 27 students as veterinary technologists and technicians.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.