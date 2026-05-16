Shellfish Areas Reopen After Emergency Closures Lifted

Published on Friday, May 15, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announce that the closure of the Lower Providence River conditional shellfish area, Area 16E, has ended and will first reopen to commercial shellfish harvest at 7 AM on Monday, May 18. DEM and RIDOH have completed required water and shellfish testing and test results have met national standards for safe shellfish harvest.

Additionally, the closure of the Mt. Hope Bay shellfish growing area 17 has also ended and has reopened to shellfish harvest today.

Following the sewage discharge event, RIDOH had advised the public to avoid all direct contact with the water in Watchemoket Cove. While there are no licensed, swimmable beaches in this area, RIDOH is no longer recommending that people avoid all direct contact with the water in this area.

DEM, RIDOH, the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shellfishing partners work together to maintain RI’s reputation for high-quality shellfish through careful monitoring and stewardship. This monitoring enables a quick response when conditions indicate a change in water quality.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900, visit www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish, or subscribe to DEM’s Shellfish Closure email list.

For more information on shellfish harvesting classifications, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shellfishing map is also available.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.