Whistles Up! Get Your State Lifeguard Certification

Published on Monday, May 11, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that state lifeguard certification testing begins this weekend. Anyone seeking to work at any open water facility in the state, including all municipal and private open water facilities, must be certified by DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation as either a Surf or Non-Surf lifeguard. DEM will hold the first surf test on Saturday, May 16, from 9 AM – 3 PM at Scarborough North State Beach. The first non-surf test will take place on Wednesday, May 27, from 12 - 5 PM at Lincoln Woods State Park beach.

Lifeguard candidates should register for a timeslot and are required to hold current certifications in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult. For a full list of lifeguard certification testing dates and times, and information about becoming a lifeguard for DEM, please visit:www.riparks.ri.gov/lifeguard.

“Our state beaches and parks provide some of the best outdoor swimming spots around,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “One of our top goals is making outdoor recreation accessible and enjoyable for everyone. To do that, we need a great team – and recruiting qualified, enthusiastic workers is how we deliver on this promise. Working outside, building lifelong friendships, and serving our communities are big benefits of spending the summer working with us.”

Full-time positions are available at DEM swimming locations across the state. Lifeguard pay ranges from $19.75 to $21.00 per hour based on experience and position level. Lifeguards hired by May 22, 2026, can receive a one-time $500 sign-on bonus, and those who remain employed until September 7, 2026, can earn a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.