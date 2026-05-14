10th Annual Quahog Week May 17-23

Published on Thursday, May 14, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, a public-private partnership led by DEM, is excited to announce the tenth annual Quahog Week, taking place May 17 to 23. This week-long event “shell-ebrates” the cultural and economic importance of the quahog, Rhode Island’s official state clam. The event promotes local seafood while honoring the dedicated harvesters and the vibrant local food industry that brings fresh quahogs to tables across the state.

During Quahog Week, restaurants and markets statewide will feature special quahog dishes. In its tenth year, the event is expected to draw a record number of participants. Visit seafood.ri.gov for a full list of locations and specials.

The last decade has seen DEM and its partners develop strong regulations, support infrastructure investments, advance monitoring efforts, and implement best practices that protect and improve the Ocean State’s water quality. These ongoing efforts have led to the opening of thousands of acres of new shellfishing waters; sustaining RI’s seafood industry and supporting the hardworking people and communities behind it.

“Quahog Week is an opportunity to celebrate Rhode Island’s shellfish industry and the bounty of Narragansett Bay,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Quahogging has a long history in the Ocean State and this “shell-ebration” is a great opportunity to support local harvesters, restaurants, and seafood markets – and enjoy a favorite quahog dish or discover something new.”

“For a decade, Quahog Week has been a proud Rhode Island tradition that highlights the cultural and economic importance of our shellfishing industry and the importance of protecting the waters that sustain it,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Thanks to clean water infrastructure investments, strong environmental laws, and collaborative efforts with shellfishing partners we have expanded opportunities to harvest and enjoy RI Seafood. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to take part in the week-long celebration of our iconic Rhode Island clam!”

Quahogs are Rhode Island’s most economically significant fishery from Narragansett Bay, with more than 11 million harvested last year by more than 400 quahoggers, generating over $3 million in value. Harvested year-round, demand peaks in summer for littlenecks, clam cakes, and stuffies, though quahogs are also staples in chowders and pasta dishes. Held in spring, Quahog Week boosts awareness and sales; last week alone, harvesters landed over 25,700 pounds!

During the week, the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will host three free public events with two featuring complimentary littlenecks shucked by RI Shellfisherman’s Association members, along with samples from participating venues and partners.

Quahog Week at Tiverton Farmers Market

When: Sunday, May 17, 10 AM - 1:30 PM

Where: Tiverton Town Farm Recreation Area, 3588 Main Road, RI-77, Tiverton, RI 02878

Quahog Week at Narragansett Brewery

When: Tuesday, May 19, 5 -7 PM

Where: Narragansett Beer Providence Brewery, 271 Tockwotton St., Providence, RI

Quahog Week at Newport Craft and Distillery

When: Thursday, May 21, 5 - 7 PM

Where: 293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840

Participants in Quahog Week – consumers and retailers alike – are encouraged to share their experiences via social media posts: @RISeafood on Facebook and @RI.Seafood on Instagram. These posts help generate interest and business for the local seafood economy.

Established in 2011 by the Rhode Island General Assembly the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative is a public-private body that supports local fishers and seafood farmers by promoting the consumption of locally harvested seafood. Its membership represents key sectors of the commercial fishing, aquaculture, and seafood industries along with URI, RI Sea Grant, and state agencies including DEM, RI Commerce, RIDOH, and CRMC. The trademarked RI Seafood brand logo identifies products that are locally landed or grown, and the Collaborative’s seafood finder helps connects consumers with fresh, local options.

Follow RI Seafood on Facebook (@riseafood) or Instagram (@ri.seafood). For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.