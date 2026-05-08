OSA Weekly Update - 5/8/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2025 TIF Annual Reporting Forms

3. Released: New Relief Association Training Video

4. Released: OPEB Data Compilation

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access - Passwords

6. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Looking for evidence that people can still work together in divided times? Look no further than the pension bill moving through the Legislature.

The bill was built on bipartisan relationships among legislators, stakeholders and technical experts forged over years. It includes difficult compromises and creative solutions that will improve the lives of Minnesota public servants.

See for yourself at the latest meeting of the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement. No insults. No gamesmanship. Just results.

2. Available: 2025 TIF Annual Reporting Forms

TIF Annual Reporting Forms, required annually to report the tax increment financing activities of each TIF district, are now available in the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES). Forms must be downloaded, completed off-line and submitted via SAFES by August 3, 2026.

Instructions and SAFES information were emailed on Friday, May 8, 2026. If you didn't receive an email and have TIF districts to report, contact our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Released: New Relief Association Training Video

A new training video is available that walks through the Home and Active tabs of the redesigned Schedule (SC) Form for relief associations with a defined benefit lump-sum plan. Additional training videos showing how to complete relief association reporting forms can be found on the Training Opportunities page of our website. Scroll down to the “Pension Division” heading and find the videos under the “SC Form Series” and “FIRE Form Series” headings.

4. Released: OPEB Data Compilation

The OSA has prepared a data compilation summarizing the investment performance of trust accounts created by public entities in Minnesota to pay for Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB). Administrators of OPEB trusts are required to annually report and certify certain investment information to the OSA. The compilation covers data reported to the OSA for the 2025 fiscal year. Any questions regarding the compilation data can be sent to OPEB@osa.state.mn.us.