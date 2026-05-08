OSA Weekly Update - 5/8/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Available: 2025 TIF Annual Reporting Forms
3. Released: New Relief Association Training Video
4. Released: OPEB Data Compilation
5. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access - Passwords
6. Job Openings
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
Looking for evidence that people can still work together in divided times? Look no further than the pension bill moving through the Legislature.
The bill was built on bipartisan relationships among legislators, stakeholders and technical experts forged over years. It includes difficult compromises and creative solutions that will improve the lives of Minnesota public servants.
See for yourself at the latest meeting of the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement. No insults. No gamesmanship. Just results.
2. Available: 2025 TIF Annual Reporting Forms
TIF Annual Reporting Forms, required annually to report the tax increment financing activities of each TIF district, are now available in the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES). Forms must be downloaded, completed off-line and submitted via SAFES by August 3, 2026.
Instructions and SAFES information were emailed on Friday, May 8, 2026. If you didn't receive an email and have TIF districts to report, contact our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
3. Released: New Relief Association Training Video
A new training video is available that walks through the Home and Active tabs of the redesigned Schedule (SC) Form for relief associations with a defined benefit lump-sum plan. Additional training videos showing how to complete relief association reporting forms can be found on the Training Opportunities page of our website. Scroll down to the “Pension Division” heading and find the videos under the “SC Form Series” and “FIRE Form Series” headings.
4. Released: OPEB Data Compilation
The OSA has prepared a data compilation summarizing the investment performance of trust accounts created by public entities in Minnesota to pay for Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB). Administrators of OPEB trusts are required to annually report and certify certain investment information to the OSA. The compilation covers data reported to the OSA for the 2025 fiscal year. Any questions regarding the compilation data can be sent to OPEB@osa.state.mn.us.
5. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access - Personal Portable Computing Devices
Smart phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other portable computing devices provide convenience and flexibility. When used to store or transmit government data, however, they also create data practice issues. These issues are increased when government data is stored on or transmitted to or from devices owned personally by public officials or employees. The risk that “not public” data may be improperly disclosed is increased, and the devices also create record retention and record administration issues. As a result, we recommend that government data not be stored on or transmitted to or from any personally-owned portable computing devices. Additionally, individual entity policies may place conditions or restrictions on the use of personal devices for work purposes, or prohibit such use entirely.
Information on government data requirements is available from the Minnesota Department of Administration’s Data Practices Office (DPO).
The State’s Minnesota IT Services has also issued a set of security standards and policies that are available.
The full avoiding pitfall is available on the OSA website.
4. Job Openings
Local Government Auditors (St. Paul)
The OSA is hiring two Local Government Auditor positions based in St. Paul. As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start dates of approximately July 13, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on May 13, 2026.
Local Government Auditors, Senior (St. Paul)
The OSA is hiring two Local Government Auditor, Senior positions based in St. Paul. This Senior level auditor position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Start dates of approximately July 13, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on May 13, 2026.
Audit Training Specialist
The OSA is hiring an Audit Training Specialist position. The candidate hired for this position can be based in the St. Paul, Moorhead, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato or Marshall office of the Office of the State Auditor.
Under the primary direction and supervision of the HR Director and the technical direction and project management of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position exists to lead the training and development of Office of the State Auditor (OSA) staff in the performance of governmental audits. The position exists to train OSA staff on appropriate audit procedures, the audit process, OSA policies, and professional standards by creating training materials and curriculum, identifying training opportunities, monitoring training, and procuring training and materials. Under the technical supervision of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position will assist the OSA’s quality management program and ensure the OSA’s compliance with established accounting and auditing standards, procedures, and regulations.
The job posting will close on May 26, 2026.
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