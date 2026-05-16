Jason Karpinski Sentenced for Sexual Assault

May 15, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) - Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 41â€‘yearâ€‘old Jason Allan Karpinski to 10 years in prison for two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, to be served consecutively. The sentence follows a plea agreement involving sexual assaults against six victims in Anchorage, committed while Karpinski was employed as a massage therapist between 2017 and 2020.

Three survivors delivered statements at sentencing, describing the profound effects of Karpinski’s actions and the frustration they experienced due to delays in the justice process.

Judge McKenna stressed that Karpinski’s violation of his position of trust lay at the heart of the case and highlighted the “lasting impact” his conduct has on the victims and the community. In addition to his prison sentence, Karpinski will be on probation for 15 years following his release.

The Anchorage District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the women who came forward to disclose the assaults. Without their courage, prosecution would not have been possible.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Maguigan at (907) 269-6300 or lindsey.maguigan@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

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