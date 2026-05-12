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Misty Rehder Indicted by Grand Jury on 24 Counts of Animal Abuse

May 4, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ The Palmer grand jury returned true bills of indictment for twenty-four counts of Animal Cruelty against Misty Rehder, age 35. Ms. Rehder will be arraigned in Palmer Superior Court on May 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. 

The Palmer District Attorney’s Office has received numerous emails from individuals both within and outside Alaska regarding this case. In every case, charging decisions are made on an individualized basis following a careful review of the available evidence and applicable law, and only after a determination that a charge can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Applying that standard here, only Ms. Rehder has been charged. 

Ms. Rehder is presumed innocent of the charges and entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. 

For further information, please contact District Attorney Trina Sears at (907) 761-5648.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we are no longer posting links to the briefs. Please refer to the Supreme Court’s Docket Search or PACER for all federal briefs. Any briefs that are not otherwise publicly available are available upon request through law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov.

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Misty Rehder Indicted by Grand Jury on 24 Counts of Animal Abuse

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