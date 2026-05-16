Kevin Jordan Sentenced to 40 Years for Sexual Crime against a Child

May 15, 2026

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced Kevin Jordan, 53, to 60 years with 20 years suspended for a total of 40 years. This sentence includes 15 years of felony probation with a lifelong sex offender registration. Jordan will not be eligible for a reduction of his sentence based on good behavior in custody.

As part of a plea agreement, Jordan pled guilty to one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, a Class A Sexual Felony, but also admitted that he committed a more serious, completed crime of sexual penetration.

In sentencing, Judge Doty adopted Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary’s recommendation. He ruled the offense was aggravated, a finding that permitted the imposition of a sentence above the presumptive range of 15-30 years. Judge Doty commented that there was no way to fully restore the victim with the sentence, and that “the only thing we can do with a sentence in a sexual abuse case is to acknowledge the harm that was caused and show that the injury and the psychological harm to the victim is something that the court sees, the public sees, that is recognized.”

The case was investigated by Detective Amanda Mattle and the Ketchikan Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegals Lisa Dial (Ketchikan) and Marley Hettinger (Juneau) and the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office’s Legal Assistant Melody Galeon.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

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