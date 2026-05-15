Safe Boating Week and Manatee Awareness and Protection Press Conference

National Safe Boating Week will be held May 16 - 22, 2026. Every year, this is a time to remind boaters about the rules and safety tips for everyone to be safe on the water. Being prepared, boaters can enjoy their time on the water with confidence, knowing that they are doing everything possible to protect themselves and others.

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department along with members of the boating community will gather at St. Johns Boat Ramp on the Riverwalk west of the ramp to bring awareness to the importance of being safe while on the water.

May 18 th at 10am

at 10am 901 Museum Circle

Contributors will be Law Enforcement partners, United States Coast Guard, Jacksonville University Marine Science Research Institute (MSRI), Fish and Wildlife Commission, COJ Manatee Protection program, Jacksonville Waterways Commission, Jacksonville Sail and Power Squadron, Safe Boating organizations, and Mayor Deegan.

Duval county has approximately 230 linear miles of coastline affected by tidal influence.



Furthermore, manatee protection is crucial for safeguarding these gentle giants and preserving their habitats. One of their threats is boat strikes. Key factors to help prevent these accidents are speed zone regulations, boater education, manatee sanctuaries, habitat conservation, and legislation and enforcement to name a few.

Any media wishing to take part in the ride-a-long portion of the presentation, please send your RSVP to Officer Christian Hancock before the morning of the event at Christian.Hancock@jaxsheriff.org.