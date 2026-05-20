JACKSONVILLE FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES NATIONAL EMS WEEK

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is joining agencies across the country this week in recognizing National EMS Week, an annual observance that honors the men and women who deliver emergency medical care to communities every day.

This year, the numbers underscore the significance of the occasion. So far in 2026, 78% of JFRD’s calls for service have been medical in nature. Nearly eight out of ten times a Jacksonville resident calls for help, they are experiencing a medical emergency.

“What our community may not always see is the full scope of work that goes into every medical response,” said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II. “From the personnel who have invested in furthering their medical education, earning advanced certifications, to the personnel using response data to drive smarter tactics and position resources where they are needed, every role in this department contributes to the outcome of patient experiences. This is something I am incredibly proud of.”

JFRD’s approach to emergency medicine reflects years of investment in personnel development, operational strategy, and a look toward emerging technology. Division Chief of Rescue M. Dallas Cooke said the commitment to continuous improvement defines how JFRD approaches patient care.

“The level of medical knowledge our personnel carry in the field today is remarkable. These are men and women who take their craft seriously and who show up every day ready to deliver the best possible care.”

As part of EMS Week, JFRD partnered with local hospital leadership to produce a video message recognizing the professionalism and dedication JFRD personnel bring to every patient interaction. This video is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js7Tikzx8fY

For decades, JFRD has been a leader not only in the fire service but in emergency medicine. The department continues to build on that legacy, developing the technology and systems that will define Jacksonville’s standard of care for generations to come.

About Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) serves more than 1 million residents across 840 square miles of Duval County. With 1,900 personnel operating from 68 stations, JFRD responds to over 100,000 calls for service each year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescues. To learn more, visit myjfrd.com.