Belt Loop construction update, crews will be conducting shoulder work

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with DeBernardi Construction are continuing with the concrete slab repairs on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop, in Rock Springs with the closed section of Marchant Street to Prairie Avenue. Work began after the section from Donalynn Drive to Marchant Street opened last Thursday and the closure from Marchant to Prairie is scheduled for 18 days.

Beginning this Monday, Kilgore Companies dba Lewis & Lewis will also be working on roadway shoulder repairs. Work will take place in various locations on the South Belt Loop from the intersection with Blair Avenue to James Drive. While work is underway for roughly a month, drivers will see intermittent lane closures and flagger-controlled traffic. Drivers can expect brief delays and are advised to watch for roadside workers.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4.50 miles of the South Belt Loop (WYO 376). The completion date for the overall work is set for October 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.