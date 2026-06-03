Work resumes on Wyoming Highway 120 south of Meeteetse

Completion of an $8.24 million highway improvement project south of Meeteetse on Wyoming Highway 120 is scheduled for this month.

Prime contractor is JTL Group, Inc., DBA Knife River, of Casper.

"Work this year will consist of placing rumble strips, placing thermoplastic pavement markings, fog sealing shoulders, highway chip sealing and final project cleanup," according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Work is scheduled to resume next week, dependent upon favorable weather conditions.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

The project begins at milepost 38.086 (just north of the Gooseberry Rest Area) and extends 13.3 miles north to milepost 51.385 on the south edge of Meeteetse (Highland Street).

"Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during this work," Frost said. "Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers during the fog sealing and chip sealing operations."

Highway improvements in 2025 included a one-inch asphalt pavement leveling course, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, minor slope flattening and other work from from milepost 38.086 (at the south end of the project) to milepost 43.925, and rotomilling of the existing surfacing, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, and minor slope flattening from milepost 43.925 to milepost 51.385 (Highland Street in Meeteetse).

Other highway improvements last year included minor Americans with Disabilities Act work in Meeteetse, and construction of turning lanes at the Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance facility near Meeteetse.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.