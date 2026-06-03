Public reminder of prohibition of signage in state right-of-way

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.- With the 2026 campaign season underway, the Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind political candidates, real estate representatives and residents advertising garage sales that posting signage within the right-of-way of interstate and rural highways is illegal and will be removed. This restriction includes signage near roadways, on traffic poles, or on fences along state highways and properties.

Wyoming State Statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. One of those conditions refers to the placement of signs advertising the sale or lease of the property upon which they are located. However, any signage, such as political signs or advertising, is illegal within WYDOT rights-of-way.

Campaign signs can be placed within WYDOT’s right-of-way in incorporated cities and towns where permitted. Wyoming State Statute (W.S. 22-25-115) states that campaign advertising may only be placed in the state’s right-of-way within a municipality, and then only if the municipality has passed an ordinance allowing such placement. For more information on local municipality ordinances regarding signage, visit Sweetwater County’s Election Candidate Information page at: Sweetwater County Election Information.

Since the department views signs on the state’s right of way as a safety hazard, they will remove the signs immediately without notifying the candidate, agent, resident or political campaign. Signs in the right- of-way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident.

Those whose signs have been removed can retrieve them by calling the Department of Transportation district maintenance offices at 352-3000 to schedule a time to pick them up.