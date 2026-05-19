iovox Expands AI Suite: One Platform. Every Conversation.

Always On. One Platform. Every Conversation.

Built for businesses where every conversation is a revenue opportunity. One platform to capture, qualify, and convert across voice, webchat, social, and email.

Most businesses in high-conversation sectors already have a lead generation strategy. What they don’t always have is the infrastructure to ensure that every enquiry actually gets answered.” — Ryan Gallagher, CEO

SITGES, SPAIN, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iovox, the AI conversation intelligence platform trusted by the world’s largest marketplaces since 2007, today announced the expansion of its AI Suite, bringing voice, webchat, social, and email under a single AI-powered conversion platform. Built for businesses where a conversation is the difference between closing a deal and losing one, the suite ensures that no enquiry goes unanswered, unqualified, or forgotten.

Built on nearly two decades of conversation intelligence, iovox has now advanced its AI Suite beyond its established call tracking, AI Insights, and AI Voice Agent capabilities. The platform now handles inbound enquiries across every channel, including phone, webchat, WhatsApp, social media, and email, in a single system. The result shifts the focus from lead generation to total revenue capture: every enquiry gets answered, qualified, and followed up.

ALWAYS ON. ONE PLATFORM. EVERY CONVERSATION.

By expanding beyond traditional call tracking, the iovox AI Suite now provides a standard of excellence for every customer touchpoint, automating the conversion process without increasing headcount:

• AI Voice Agent: Acts as a 24/7 failsafe, answering every inbound call in 100+ languages to qualify intent and secure hot leads.

• AI WebChat Agent: Ensures every website visitor is engaged immediately with real-time product, pricing, and availability data.

• AI Social Agent: Eliminates response delays by managing WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook DMs in seconds, 24/7.

• AI Email Agent: Acts as a digital triage center, drafting and sending replies to resolve issues without human escalation.

• AI Insights: Provides a complete view of pipeline health by transcribing and scoring every interaction to surface revenue leakage and coaching moments.

• AI Voicemail: A final safety net that converts missed calls into structured, CRM-ready lead records.

“Most businesses in high-conversation sectors already have a lead generation strategy. What they don’t always have is the infrastructure to ensure that every enquiry those campaigns generate actually gets answered, qualified, and followed up,” said Ryan Gallagher, CEO, iovox. “That’s the gap iovox closes across every channel, at any hour, by providing qualification and conversion tools that work without adding headcount.”

AUTOSBUZZ 2026: “You’re Just Hanging Up on Your Revenue”

As the Diamond Sponsor of AutosBuzz 2026, May 19-20, at Meliá Sitges, in Spain, iovox CCO Matt Gayleard will deliver a presentation titled: “The revenue you’re chasing is already in your pipeline, you’re just hanging up on it.” Drawing on real-world behavioural data, Gayleard will demonstrate how a lack of conversion infrastructure erodes the bottom line and why the instinct to invest in more demand generation is often the wrong solution to a conversion problem.

“Unanswered call rates of 40 to 50 percent are not uncommon across the industries we serve. Every one of those calls is a lost deal, and entirely preventable. The expanded iovox AI Suite exists to make that problem disappear,” said Matt Gayleard, CCO, iovox.

FROM MARKETING CHANNEL TO CALL OUTCOME

The iovox platform gives enterprises complete visibility from the marketing channel that drove a conversation to how that conversation was handled and resolved, all on a single, scalable platform. That attribution capability, built on iovox’s call tracking and dynamic number technology, is what allows businesses to prove the ROI of every campaign dollar and every customer interaction.

AVAILABILITY

The expanded iovox AI Suite is available now. The platform integrates with leading CRMs and management systems via REST API and operates across 65+ countries.

ABOUT IOVOX

iovox is the global AI conversation intelligence platform for businesses where a conversation is often the most important part of the sale. Serving the automotive, real estate, healthcare, and hospitality industries, iovox helps companies grow revenue and cut costs without sacrificing customer experience. The iovox proprietary AI platform tracks, analyses, and automates interactions across voice, web, social, and email channels. For nearly 20 years, the world’s biggest brands have trusted iovox to power their platforms, reaching over 500,000 businesses daily. For more information, visit iovox.com.

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