iovox Appoints Hospitality Tech Veteran David Charlton as Managing Director of HeyGuest™ Division

David Charlton, HeyGuest Managing Director

Former Yumpingo and Zonal executive tapped to lead global expansion of conversational AI solutions for the hospitality sector following recent acquisition.

I’m honored to lead HeyGuest and collaborate with founders Adam Troman, Charlton Santana, and the team to bring what we believe are best-in-class solutions to hospitality operators around the world.” — David Charlton, HeyGuest Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iovox, a global leader in communications analytics and automation, today announced the appointment of David Charlton as Managing Director of its newly acquired hospitality division, HeyGuest. David will spearhead the commercial strategy and global rollout of HeyGuest’s conversational AI platform, which helps hospitality operators capture bookings, cut costs, and elevate the guest experience.

David brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 15 years of success driving rapid revenue growth for hospitality technology providers. Throughout his career, David has specialized in solving operational challenges and implementing technologies that directly improve how guests interact with businesses.

Before stepping into his new role at iovox, David served in high-profile leadership roles scaling both start-ups and established market leaders. His previous positions include Chief Revenue Officer at Yumpingo, Commercial Director at Zonal Retail Data Systems, and UK Sales Director at TheFork (formerly Bookatable).

“David has seen it all in hospitality tech and has a tremendous track record for solving the real problems operators face every day,” said Ryan Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of iovox. “He knows exactly how to use technology to capture revenue and cut costs, making him the perfect leader to drive the future of HeyGuest.”

“I’m honored to lead HeyGuest and collaborate with founders Adam Troman, Charlton Santana, and the team to bring what we believe are best-in-class solutions to hospitality operators around the world,” said David Charlton, Managing Director of HeyGuest. “By combining our deep understanding of the guest journey with the strong backing of iovox, we can now help operators automate conversations across voice, text, web chat, and social channels. We are solving their biggest daily headache: capturing every revenue opportunity and cutting costs, without ever sacrificing the guest experience.”

In his new role, David will lead the execution of an integrated product roadmap and aggressively expand the division's footprint across the UK, Europe, the US, and APAC markets.

About iovox

iovox is the global automation and analysis platform for businesses where a conversation is often the most important part of the sale. Serving the automotive, real estate, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, we help companies grow revenue and cut costs without sacrificing customer experience. Our proprietary AI platform tracks, analyzes, and automates interactions across voice, text, and web, with AI Agents handling conversations, AI Insights surfacing actionable data, and AI Voicemail capturing every missed opportunity. This total visibility empowers customers to capture every revenue opportunity and eliminate operational inefficiencies. For nearly 20 years, the world’s biggest brands have trusted iovox to power their platforms reaching over 500,000 businesses daily. iovox has offices in London, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information visit www.iovox.com.

About HeyGuest™ (an iovox division)

HeyGuest is the global conversational AI hospitality partner for forward-thinking operators around the world. We serve businesses under pressure to reduce operating costs and grow revenue, while simultaneously elevating guest experience. As the premier AI platform to manage and automate guest interactions across voice, text, web chat and social channels, HeyGuest enables clients to capture every revenue opportunity, realize immediate operational savings, and free up staff to deliver exceptional in-person guest experiences. We are the only solution delivering total channel coverage globally at a highly competitive price. For more information visit www.heyguest.ai.

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