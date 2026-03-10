'Understand the Data. Own the Future.' iovox CEO to Headline PPW APAC on What Separates AI Winners from the Rest

Ryan Gallagher, iovox co-founder & CEO

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence dominates business agendas, the conversation has largely focused on who stands to benefit, or suffer, the most from its influence. At the upcoming Property Portal Watch (PPW) APAC conference on March 18-19 in Bangkok, iovox co-founder and CEO Ryan Gallagher will deliver a keynote titled, "Understand the Data. Own the Future."

Gallagher’s presentation will show how the most profitable application of AI isn't replacing humans but using intelligent analysis and automation to capture the thousands of calls, leads, and conversations that fall through the cracks every day.

“Too many businesses approach AI like taking aspirin for a broken leg. They’re hoping for a magic fix without treating the underlying issue,” said Gallagher. “Our philosophy at iovox is simple: diagnose, then treat. We use specially trained AI to analyze the data you already have to find precisely what operational issues need treating. Once that’s identified, we deploy AI automation to close those gaps. As a result, our customers have real visibility into what's happening in their business and the data to act on it."

Because iovox serves as an integral part of the conversion infrastructure for real estate marketplaces around the world, the company can highlight practical challenges by analyzing millions of inbound property calls. The anonymized data reveals systemic revenue leakage and massive opportunities for immediate growth across the industry.

• More than half (53%) of inbound calls go unanswered.

• Nearly nine in ten (89.5%) after-hours calls miss a live agent entirely.

• More than half of voicemail callers are high-intent leads actively looking to buy or sell (51%).

• AI analysis of voicemails drives a 48% increase in lead capture.

During his presentation, Ryan will outline a practical blueprint for property portals. By transforming untracked conversations into structured, searchable data, businesses can instantly diagnose which locations are dropping leads, identify hidden upsell opportunities, and deploy AI Agents to treat the coverage gap 24/7.

Attendees of PPW APAC in Bangkok are invited to join the session to learn how building a solid data foundation around everyday conversations is the smartest investment a property portal can make to thrive in an AI-driven market.

About iovox

iovox is the global automation and analysis platform for businesses where a conversation is often the most important part of the sale. Serving the automotive, real estate, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, we help companies grow revenue and cut costs without sacrificing customer experience. Our proprietary AI platform tracks, analyzes, and automates interactions across voice, text, and web, with AI Agents handling conversations, AI Insights surfacing actionable data, and AI Voicemail capturing every missed opportunity. This total visibility empowers customers to capture every revenue opportunity and eliminate operational inefficiencies. For nearly 20 years, the world’s biggest brands have trusted iovox to power their platforms reaching over 500,000 businesses daily. iovox has offices in London, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information visit www.iovox.com.

