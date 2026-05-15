Remodeled Tucson North MVD office now open

The wait is over! After a year-long remodel, the brand new Tucson North MVD office location is now open for walk-ins and appointments.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 13, officially opened the more airy and modern MVD office for residents of the northern Tucson area.

This new office represents more than just a remodeled building; it reflects a renewed investment in both people and service, and it positions ADOT MVD to continue to serve the community for years to come.

For customers, the impact is immediate. From the moment they arrive, they are welcomed by a facility that’s contemporary, inviting and organized. The building itself will help provide the convenient service and experience that ADOT MVD strives to deliver. Improved flow, updated service areas and a polished overall appearance help create a more modern customer experience.

For the employees, the new environment creates a workplace that is state-of-the-art, functional, and inviting. Upgraded systems, improved climate control, updated workspaces, and thoughtfully designed layouts give staff the tools, resources and work space to provide the fast and friendly services the community deserves.

During the remodel, MVD services remained available at that location through the TeleMVD trailer. For those who visited this location during the remodel, we hope you experienced fast and friendly service.

TeleMVD connects customers with an MVD employee located elsewhere, much like a Zoom or other video call. These computer connections allow a customer to complete vehicle and driver license services through computer connections. Each customer service station is equipped with computer equipment, camera, printer/scanner and a payment device so a majority of MVD services can be completed right there.

We appreciate your patience during the remodel. Many MVD services can be completed online at azmvdnow.gov, the official service website for the Motor Vehicle Division, at other MVD locations or at Authorized Third Party locations.

Whether you are visiting us in person or online, ADOT MVD strives to get you out of the line and safely on the road.