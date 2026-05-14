ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 15-18)

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Northern Avenue and Highland Avenue (south of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 18) for pavement improvements. Detours : Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route . Drivers exiting southbound SR 51 at Northern Avenue can use southbound 16th Street to eastbound Highland Avenue or Indian School Road to access the freeway.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 18) for the start of the Loop 101/I-10 interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road also closed. Detours : Consider using southbound 91st or 99th avenues to reach I-10.

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 18) for pavement improvements. Expect southbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramp closures at times. Consider exiting ahead of the restrictions and using alternate routes.

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 16) for tunnel maintenance. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 17) for tunnel maintenance. Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 16) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed . Note : Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 18). Use alternate routes.