AOPEN and Samsung Partner to Unify Classroom Collaboration with Multi-OS OPS Solutions and AI-Ready Displays

Samsung & AOPEN Partnership Samsung Interactive Displays and AOPEN OPS solutions Samsung / AOPEN Enterprise & Education Collaborative Solutions

AOPEN OPS computing and Samsung Interactive Displays unify multi-OS classroom collaboration with AI-ready, plug-and-play simplicity.

Working with AOPEN, we're helping to create more connected classrooms, where the interactive display sits at the center of collaboration...” — Dr. Micah Shippee, Director of Education, Display Solutions, Samsung

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, a global leader in commercial and industrial computing solutions, and Samsung Electronics America, a leader in display technology, announce a strategic collaboration that seamlessly pairs AOPEN Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) models, based on Intel Core processors, with Samsung Interactive Displays. This partnership delivers a plug-and-play computing experience on large-format interactive flat panels, designed to bridge the gap between personal devices and front-of-room classroom technology.

By integrating AOPEN’s WB5116-W and Chromebox OPS models with Samsung’s Interactive Display lineup, the collaboration brings an elegant, modular solution to modern education: centralized device management across multiple operating systems.



A Unified, Multi-OS Future for AI-Driven Education:

Fundamental to the future of AI-enhanced learning is a secure, easy-to-manage collaboration experience, powered by Intel Core processors, that functions across ChromeOS, Linux, or Windows. The Samsung-AOPEN partnership delivers a unified platform for AI-assisted learning that supports Microsoft Copilot across any OS environment. Google Gemini is equally at home on the same platform, giving schools the freedom to deploy the AI tools that fit their curriculum, not the ones their hardware dictates.

“The best classroom innovation maximizes individual outcomes by empowering a connected learning experience,” said Christopher Longo, Head of Sales & Marketing at AOPEN. “Together with Intel and Samsung, AOPEN is at the forefront of re-thinking connected learning at a global scale, creating a space where ideas converge and collaboration accelerates.”

“When technology fits seamlessly into the flow of instruction, educators can stay focused on teaching and building connections with their students,” said Dr. Micah Shippee, Director of Education, Display Solutions, Samsung Electronics America. “Working with AOPEN, we’re helping to create more connected classrooms, where the interactive display sits at the center of collaboration and educators have greater flexibility to integrate new tools to enrich the learning experience.”



A Solution Built on Complementary Strengths:

Historically, interactive panels often lived outside core IT management perimeters. This integrated solution allows IT administrators to apply device policies, deploy apps, and enforce access controls at the display right alongside student and teacher devices.

Samsung Interactive Displays (WAF, WAFX-P, & WEFX Series):

- Superior Visuals: A crisp 4K UHD canvas featuring low-latency, pen-on-paper inking and multi-touch for walk-up collaboration.

- Frictionless Sharing: Built-in wireless casting (including AirPlay) and multi-view for side-by-side content sharing.

- Flexible Connectivity: OPS expandability and a 3-in-1 USB-C port for power, touch, and video via a single cable.

- Native App Access: EDLA-certified Android™ provides direct access to Google Play and classroom apps without mirroring.

AOPEN OPS Models (WB5116 & Chromebox OPS):

- Universal Compatibility: The OPS form factor slides directly into Samsung displays for clean, field-swappable installs.

- AI-Ready Performance: Powered by Intel Core processors to drive dual 4K content and AI workloads.

- Centralized Management: The AOPEN Chromebox OPS enrolls seamlessly in the Google Admin console for remote policies and updates, consistent with your existing ChromeOS fleet.

- Commercial-Grade Reliability: Features such as AC Power Auto Recovery (APAR) ensure 24/7 uptime and high deployment success rates.



See the Solution at ISTE 2026:

Samsung and AOPEN America invite educators and IT decision-makers to experience this unified solution first-hand during the ISTE Conference in June 2026. Attendees can see how AI-ready collaboration empowers educators and prepares students for a digital world at the following locations:

- Samsung Booth: #1129

- Google Booth: #1500

Availability: The Samsung + AOPEN solution is available through authorized channel partners, featuring bundle SKUs and special pricing for qualified education deployments. Contact your authorized distributor or representative for demo/NFR programs and deployment guidance.



About AOPEN:

AOPEN is a global leader in commercial and industrial computing solutions, known for its ultra-reliable, high-performance hardware. With a focus on purpose-built devices for digital signage, kiosks, and enterprise applications, AOPEN provides the backbone for technology solutions in a variety of verticals.

About Samsung Electronics America:

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

©Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Google Play, Gemini, ChromeOS, Chromebox and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.