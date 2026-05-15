Indiana Ministry Honored for Innovative Moms Mentoring Program

Pictured: Janell Rottier, Executive Director of ANEW Ministries, and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

DEMOTTE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANEW Ministries has been awarded the 2026 Waypoint Award from True Charity for strengthening its mentoring program for young mothers through relationship-based care and effective charity principles.The Waypoint Award honors organizations that pursue meaningful improvements in how they serve individuals and families living in poverty.ANEW Ministries serves young mothers through its Moms Made ANEW mentoring program, where mentors walk alongside participants with encouragement, accountability, and practical support.Last year, the organization revamped its employee onboarding and mentor training process to better align with True Charity principles. Today, all mentors receive True Charity’s Mentoring Handbook and training on the 7 Marks of Effective Charity.ANEW also utilizes self-assessment tools to better understand each participant’s strengths, challenges, and goals, helping mentors provide more personalized support.ANEW Ministries models the kind of intentional, relationship-based care that leads to lasting transformation. Their award was presented during the annual True Charity Summit, a national gathering focused on effective poverty alleviation and relational charity practices.True Charity leaders say ANEW’s commitment to walking alongside young mothers serves as an example for other organizations seeking to strengthen mentoring and long-term support programs.About ANEW MinistriesANEW Ministries, based in Demotte, Indiana, serves young mothers through mentorship, encouragement, and practical support programs while equipping the local church with tools to walk alongside moms in ways that strengthen families and promote long-term flourishing. To learn more about ANEW, visit https://www.anewministries.org/ About True CharityTrue Charity equips nonprofits and churches nationwide with resources, training, and connection to other like-minded organizations that help individuals transition from dependency-based models to relational, outcome-driven approaches to charity. Its network now includes more than 300 member organizations across 35 states. For more information on True Charity, visit https://www.truecharity.us/

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