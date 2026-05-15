Skylark Clinic Recognized for Transforming Client Care Through Goal-Oriented Charity

Pictured: Patrick Eades, Executive Director of Skylark: A Sexual Health + Care Clinic, and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skylark: A Sexual Health + Care Clinic has received the 2026 Waypoint Award from True Charity for redesigning its “Earn While You Learn” program to focus on personalized growth and long-term flourishing.The Waypoint Award recognizes organizations making meaningful progress toward practicing effective charity—approaches that promote dignity, personal responsibility, and sustainable outcomes.For years, Skylark Clinic awarded points primarily based on attendance and participation in classes. But after attending a True Charity Community Workshop, the organization decided to rethink the program’s structure and move toward a more individualized approach.Using True Charity’s Case Management and Goal Setting Model Action Plan (MAP), Skylark now works with clients to identify personal strengths, challenges, and goals. Rather than rewarding attendance alone, points are tied to measurable effort and progress toward each individual’s customized plan.Skylark Clinic demonstrated a willingness to evaluate and improve a long-standing system in pursuit of better long-term results. Their award was presented during the annual True Charity Summit, which gathers nonprofit and church leaders from across the country committed to relational, outcome-driven approaches to charity.True Charity leaders say Skylark’s story will encourage other organizations to look beyond surface-level participation and invest more deeply in the long-term flourishing of the people they serve.About Skylark: A Sexual Health + Care ClinicSkylark: A Sexual Health + Care Clinic serves individuals and families in Brunswick, Georgia, through compassionate healthcare services, education, and client support programs designed to promote holistic well-being and flourishing. To learn more about Skylark, visit https://helloskylark.com/ About True CharityTrue Charity equips nonprofits and churches nationwide with resources, training, and connection to other like-minded organizations that help individuals transition from dependency-based models to relational, outcome-driven approaches to charity. Its network now includes more than 300 member organizations across 35 states. For more information on True Charity, visit https://www.truecharity.us/

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