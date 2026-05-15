Ohio Nonprofit Recognized for Expanding Mentorship and Relational Charity Efforts

Pictured: Kevin Peyton, Executive Director of Joshua’s Place, and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

SOUTH LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joshua’s Place has received the 2026 Waypoint Award from True Charity for launching a new mentoring initiative designed to foster deeper personal growth and long-term transformation.The Waypoint Award recognizes organizations implementing effective charity practices that emphasize dignity, relationship, and sustainable outcomes.Joshua’s Place has long operated a successful food co-op serving its community. But after recognizing that some participants desired deeper support beyond classes and food assistance, the organization sought to expand its approach.In partnership with InnerMission, a fellow True Charity Network member and Resource Partner, Joshua’s Place launched “Path Builders,” a one-to-one mentoring program based on InnerMission’s Thrive model. Using tools such as the True Charity Case Management & Goal Setting Model Action Plan (MAP) and Mentoring MAP, participants work alongside mentors through customized, year-long growth plans focused on healing and development.Joshua’s Place listened closely to the needs of the people they serve and responded with deeper relational investment. Their award was presented during the annual True Charity Summit, which gathers nonprofit and church leaders from across the nation, focused on effective poverty alleviation.True Charity leaders say Joshua’s Place demonstrates how collaboration and mentorship will strengthen already-successful programs and lead to deeper transformation.About Joshua’s PlaceJoshua’s Place serves its community through practical support programs, relational care initiatives, and personal development opportunities designed to help individuals and families move toward greater stability and flourishing. To learn more about Joshua’s Place, visit https://www.joshuasplace.cc/ About True CharityTrue Charity equips nonprofits and churches nationwide with resources, training, and connection to other like-minded organizations that help individuals transition from dependency-based models to relational, outcome-driven approaches to charity. Its network now includes more than 300 member organizations across 35 states. For more information on True Charity, visit https://www.truecharity.us/

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