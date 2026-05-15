Historic School House Opens at Bellevue State Park

The Mount Pleasant School House at Bellevue State Park was one of the first public schools in Delaware. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

Part of New Investments in the Park

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a ribbon cutting for the historic Mount Pleasant School House at Bellevue State Park, one of the first public schools in the state of Delaware. It is one of several major projects completed in the last six years.

The Mount Pleasant School House was built under the Free School Act of 1829, which divided each county into many school districts and provided funding to build a school house in each district. The one-room school house, designated as School District No. 2, was a common school where children of all ages learned reading, writing, arithmetic and English grammar together, led by a single teacher. It was used for nearly 35 years from 1830 to 1864, primarily serving the children of the local farming community. Today, Mount Pleasant Elementary School and Mount Pleasant High School are schools that descended from the original school house and are part of the Brandywine School District.

“Our state history matters, and I believe it is our duty as Delawareans to preserve what we can so that each generation that comes after us can not only access educational materials, but see these landmarks for themselves,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan of District 6, who serves as chair of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee.

“The Free School Act of 1829 was not perfect, but it began the process of ensuring that every Delaware child has access to quality education, no matter their background. The Mount Pleasant School House is a physical representation of the progress we have made in our state: from a small schoolhouse for the local farming community led by a single teacher, to two spectacular schools that serve students from all walks of life. I am grateful to have played a role in making sure that this piece of history is accessible to everyone in our community.”

After the original school house fell into disrepair in 1857, Hanson Robinson, a Philadelphia wool merchant and an advocate for racial and gender equality who lived at neighboring Woolton Hall, offered to build a new, larger school on the other side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in exchange for the original school and land. The original school property was later used as a guest house and sold to several new owners. In 1893, it was purchased by William du Pont, Sr. and renamed the Bellevue Estate. The school house continued to be used as a guest house or employee housing, most notably by the estate’s lead racehorse trainer.

Bellevue opened as a state park in 1977, and the school house has been used as a park office, holiday venue and gift shop before it sat empty and unused for nearly three decades. Initial restoration began in 2019-2020 thanks to funding advocated for by the Friends of Bellevue State Park in 2020. A thorough preservation plan was created in 2022 for total exterior and interior renovations. It will now serve as an interpretive center for programming to recount the rich history of Bellevue and its community.

“As one of the historical sites in Delaware State Parks, it is critical to invest in its preservation to help educate residents about important landmarks in Delaware history,” said Matt Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “We couldn’t have done this project without the dedicated support of the Friends of Bellevue State Park. With more than 390 historic structures in the system, we are continually updating and improving our amenities for future generations to enjoy.”

In addition to the restoration of the school house, more than $5.2 million in capital improvements have been invested in Bellevue over the last six years. Among the improvements are:

• a new roof for the Figure 8 barn, a facility used for events and programming

• parking lot improvements for the Tennis Center and pavilion

• a paved pathway linking the Bellevue Mansion to the Figure 8 Barn and Tennis Center

• upgrades to the track, with a new surface and drainage enhancements

Bellevue State Park offers lots of other activities, such as a fishing pond, a concert bandshell, stables, trails, disc golf and cross county trails. For more information on Bellevue and its programs, visit the destateparks.com/park/bellevue-state-park webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

