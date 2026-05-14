DNREC Communications Team Earns Multiple First-Place Awards from Delaware Press Association

The DNREC Office of Communications received multiple honors from the Delaware Press Association. From left are Lisa Moy, Alyssa Imprescia, Josh Kincade, Errol Ebanks, Michael Globetti, Nikki Lavoie, Paige Kubalak, Serenity Fleming, Lee Peters and Christy Shaffer. Not pictured are Mike Mahaffie and Matt Bittle.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) earned multiple first-place honors at the annual Delaware Press Association Communications Contest Awards Banquet, held May 13 in Dover, recognizing the work of its Office of Communications (OComms) for excellence in communication and storytelling.

While the contest is largely comprised of journalists, it also includes categories for public relations and communications professionals.

The award-winning OComms professionals for the 2025 contest period include Nikki Lavoie, Mike Mahaffie, Michael Globetti, Serenity Fleming, Alyssa Imprescia, Matt Bittle, Lisa Moy, Paige Kubalak, Christy Shaffer, Lee Peters and Errol Ebanks. They earned first-place awards across five categories:

Outdoor Delaware: Your Guide to Nature, Conservation and Fun (Publication Regularly Edited by Entrant) — DNREC’s online magazine delivers rich photography, short videos and data illustrations with plain-language storytelling to educate and entertain readers.

(Publication Regularly Edited by Entrant) — DNREC’s online magazine delivers rich photography, short videos and data illustrations with plain-language storytelling to educate and entertain readers. Field Trip Friday: Weekly Storytelling That Connects Delaware to DNREC (Social Media Campaign) — A weekly, behind-the-scenes series that highlights DNREC’s people and programs through on-location storytelling.

(Social Media Campaign) — A weekly, behind-the-scenes series that highlights DNREC’s people and programs through on-location storytelling. Turning Environmental Information into Public Conversation on Facebook (Social Media Presence) — DNREC’s official Facebook page serves as a two-way channel for timely information, community dialogue and public education on environmental topics.

(Social Media Presence) — DNREC’s official Facebook page serves as a two-way channel for timely information, community dialogue and public education on environmental topics. DNREC’s Monthly Newsletter Connects Delawareans to Nature, Science and Service (Electronic Newsletter) — A growing digital publication that translates complex information into clear, actionable updates and directs readers to deeper resources and opportunities.

(Electronic Newsletter) — A growing digital publication that translates complex information into clear, actionable updates and directs readers to deeper resources and opportunities. Bringing Delaware Outdoors Into Focus: An Integrated Campaign With Lasting Communications Value (Public Relations Campaign) — A statewide photo contest that unified previously fragmented efforts, increasing participation and producing a lasting library of high-quality images for future communications.

“Most Delawareans interact with DNREC in some way, whether they realize it or not, from visiting a state park to recycling at home, getting a permit or relying on the clean air and water we work every day to protect,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “These awards are recognition of the thoughtful, consistent work DNREC’s communications team does to connect people to the full scope of what we do, from the services we offer to the long-term decisions we’re making about Delaware’s future. And, very importantly to me, it helps Delawareans meet the outstanding, dedicated DNREC employees behind it.”

“This recognition from the Delaware Press Association means a lot to our team,” said Nikki Lavoie, chief communications officer for DNREC. “As public service communicators, we work to make information accessible, relevant and engaging so people can understand what’s happening and why it matters. We’re committed to helping people better understand the work of our colleagues and how it affects their lives.”

In addition to the top honors, several OComms professionals and collaborators received additional recognition in writing, video and design categories.

The Delaware Press Association contest is the first tier of a two-level competition. First-place winners are eligible to advance to the national contest through the National Federation of Press Women.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn .