Required Reservations for Five Most Popular Drive-on Surf Fishing Beaches Begin May 23

The popular 3R’s Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park is one of five drive-on beaches that require surf fishing reservations in summer,

while DNREC suspended reservations for seven other drive-on beaches in 2025. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

Reservations No Longer Required For Seven Other Beaches Following 2025 Change

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that reservations will be required beginning Saturday, May 23, for five of the most popular drive-on surf fishing beaches for weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. For the rest of DNREC’s surf fishing beaches, reservations will not be required in 2026, having initially been dropped in July 2025.

Reservations are required for select surf fishing beaches from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays in the summer. Reservations will open on May 19 at 11 a.m. for Saturday, May 23 reservations at Gordons Pond, Herring Point, Navy Crossing and Point Crossing in Cape Henlopen State Park and at 3R’s at Delaware Seashore State Park.

Inventory opens weekly on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for Saturday reservations and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for Sunday reservations.

The 2026 holiday dates and reservation availability include:

Memorial Day (May 25), reservations available May 21 at 11 a.m.

Juneteenth (June 19), reservations available June 15 at 11 a.m.

Independence Day (observed on July 3), reservations available June 29 at 11 a.m.

Independence Day (July 4), reservations available June 30 at 11 a.m.

Labor Day (Sept. 7), reservations available Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

Visit Delaware State Parks’ surf fishing webpage at Reserve America for more information and to make reservations when inventory is open. Reservations also can be made through the call center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, or from 8 a.m. to noon, on weekends and holidays at 1-800-499-8221.

Reservations are no longer needed for the seven other drive-on surf fishing beaches on weekends and holidays, but a valid surf fishing permit is required. Those with off-peak fishing permits are not permitted access to any drive-on beaches on weekends or holidays. The beaches that do not require reservations are:

Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park

York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park

Beach Plum Island north of Lewes

For more information on surf fishing in Delaware State Parks, visit the destateparks.com/surf-fishing webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

