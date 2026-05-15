VADOC, Virginia Works, and Partner Organizations Launch Website...

Agency News

Agency News May 14, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is dedicated to helping Virginians find second chances through its evidence-based reentry services and a recent multi-agency partnership. VADOC, in collaboration with Virginia Works, the Virginia Consensus for Higher Education in Prison (VCHEP), and Resilience Education, has launched a new website to support justice-impacted Virginians in accessing employment and career pathways.

Virginia Has Jobs – Fair Chance gives people the ability to explore career options, connect with fair chance employers, and access training, education, and supportive services. It features high-demand industries, required skills, registered apprenticeship opportunities, and a career-mapping tool that outlines pathways from initial employment to long-term career growth.

In addition to employment resources, the site connects users with critical support services, including housing, transportation, public benefits, and behavioral health to promote long-term success.

The launch builds on the success of “Open Doors to Opportunity,” a first-of-its-kind virtual hiring event during Second Chance Month on April 29, hosted by Virginia Works and the VADOC. The event connected more than 100 justice-impacted Virginians and 661 individuals within 90 days of release across 33 VADOC facilities. Fair chance employers offered more than 400 job opportunities, creating pathways to meaningful employment pre- and post-release.

"VADOC is proud to support reentry efforts alongside our partners," said VADOC Director Joseph Walters. "Expanding access to employment opportunities and community-based resources empowers individuals to define their own path and achieve long-term success, while keeping Virginia communities safe."

“Second chance hiring unlocks a skilled, often overlooked talent pool while helping employers meet critical staffing needs,” said VADOC Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Reentry Scott Richeson. “It boosts retention, supports successful reentry, and increases public safety, creating stronger businesses and more resilient communities. In partnership with Virginia Works, we support meaningful employment pathways for all Virginians-advancing public safety through second chances.”

“Fair Chance employment is an investment in people, communities, and Virginia’s economic future,” said Virginia Works Commissioner Nicole Overley. “By expanding access to training, Registered Apprenticeships, and supportive services, we’re helping returning Virginians connect their talent to opportunity and giving employers access to a committed, skilled workforce. This new platform and this hiring event reflect Virginia Works’ ongoing commitment to strengthening our labor market through inclusion, innovation, and collaboration.”

Together, the new platform and hiring initiatives event reflect VADOC’s continued partnership with Virginia Works and the agency’s commitment to expanding meaningful employment, strengthening reentry pathways, and promoting long-lasting public safety across the Commonwealth.

Visit the Virginia Has Jobs – Fair Chance website to see the opportunities Virginia has to offer.