VADOC Celebrates National Police Week 2026

Agency News

Agency News May 11, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) honors and recognizes National Police Week, celebrated May 10-16, 2026.

The VADOC thanks its Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) sworn special agents and analytical staff who investigate all incidents, inmate deaths, and allegations of misconduct reported by staff across the agency or members of the general public.

“The Office of Law Enforcement Services at the Virginia Department of Corrections works tirelessly to promote long-term and lasting public safety by conducting thorough and detailed criminal and administrative investigations,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “As corrections professionals and dedicated public servants, Virginians expect and demand that all members of our agency act with integrity, professionalism, accountability, and a commitment to public safety. Our OLES team tirelessly protects and serves the residents of communities all across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I commend them for their important contributions to the overall success of our agency.”

Members of the public are encouraged to contact OLES to report concerns related to alleged illegal or inappropriate activity at VADOC facilities by calling 540-830-9280.

National Police Week, established in 1962, is a week for our nation to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of law enforcement officers.

Visit the National Police Week website to learn more about National Police Week 2026.