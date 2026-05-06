Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates National Nurses...

Agency News

Agency News May 06, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recognizes and celebrates National Nurses Week from May 6-12, 2026. The VADOC thanks all of the correctional nurses across the Commonwealth who provide quality routine and urgent health care to patients at correctional facilities.

“I thank our correctional nurses for their professionalism, dedication to putting people first, and quality care for incarcerated individuals,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “The VADOC’s nurses help ensure public safety through their commitment to providing quality medical care.”

All inmates under the custody of the VADOC receive excellent health care services. These services include:

Routine, chronic, and urgent medical care visits

Mental health care

Dental care

Nurse and doctor sick calls

Other specialty appointments

The VADOC’s Health Services Unit is comprised of approximately 1,200 internal VADOC staff and contractors dedicated to providing health care in a correctional environment. They receive about 750,000 patient visits every year.

Thank you to all VADOC nurses for your dedication to the inmate population and the Commonwealth of Virginia, this week and every week.

National Nurses Week is also a great time to learn about exciting opportunities in correctional nursing with the VADOC. Visit the VADOC website to learn more about correctional nursing opportunities at the agency. The Department offers excellent state benefits, paid training, and numerous opportunities for career advancement.