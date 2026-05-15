23 Transformational Projects in the Finger Lakes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 23 transformational projects for the Finger Lakes as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for the City of Canandaigua, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 6 projects were announced for the Village of Brockport, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and 7 were announced for the Village of Phelps also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“When I think about my hometown in Buffalo, I think about everything that brought my community together,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers have pride in where they're from, and the heart of their neighborhoods should be lively, expressive and bold — that's what we bring forward when we invest in change. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs continue to unlock opportunities across the state, and the Finger Lakes are going to see tremendous growth from these transformational projects.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

The City of Canandaigua

Downtown Canandaigua is a residential and recreational hub of the Finger Lakes region. With anticipated growth related to programming and investment focused on the semiconductor industry, an investment in this transformation will help the region put its best foot forward when recruiting future businesses, workers and residents. The City of Canandaigua envisions an enhanced Main Street and downtown with a mix of local business, housing, arts and public spaces for all.

The 10 Canandaigua DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Establish a Small Project Grant Fund to Support Ongoing Revitalization Efforts ($600,000): Create a fund that supports smaller-scale projects that enhance the appearance of downtown, provide new retail and residential space, support new business ventures and create public art.

Create a fund that supports smaller-scale projects that enhance the appearance of downtown, provide new retail and residential space, support new business ventures and create public art. Expand Peacemaker Brewing Company to Increase Its Capacity for Patrons and Live Music ($389,000): Build an addition onto a local hotspot to expand its capacity as a destination for craft beer and live music throughout the year.

Build an addition onto a local hotspot to expand its capacity as a destination for craft beer and live music throughout the year. Renovate 100 South Main Street to Create New Apartment and Improve Its Façade ($1,248,000): Renovate an underutilized Main Street building into new apartments to expand housing options in the downtown and refresh its façade.

Renovate an underutilized Main Street building into new apartments to expand housing options in the downtown and refresh its façade. Rehabilitate the Upper Floors of 88-92 South Main Street for Residential Units ($791,000): Renovate the upper floors of a Main Street building to expand housing options and build new apartments, while growing the downtown population.

Renovate the upper floors of a Main Street building to expand housing options and build new apartments, while growing the downtown population. Augment Central on Main as a Community Gathering Place ($1,144,000): Build on the success of Canandaigua’s newest public space by giving it a design that reflects its popularity, better supports its intended uses and supports user comfort.

Build on the success of Canandaigua’s newest public space by giving it a design that reflects its popularity, better supports its intended uses and supports user comfort. Transform Phoenix Street as Pedestrian-Friendly Destination ($1,310,000): Implement a pedestrian-friendly design that complements the street’s unique urban character and supports outdoor dining.

Establish 97 South Main Street as a Hub for Creativity and Community ($870,000): Renovate a historic Main Street building into a hub where residents and visitors can learn, create and connect around art.

Implement a pedestrian-friendly design that complements the street’s unique urban character and supports outdoor dining. Renovate a historic Main Street building into a hub where residents and visitors can learn, create and connect around art. Enhance Coach Street as an Attractive East-West Connector ($1,925,000): Implement a pedestrian-friendly connection between Main Street and Bemis Street to contribute to a vibrant cluster of businesses and restaurants.

Implement a pedestrian-friendly connection between Main Street and Bemis Street to contribute to a vibrant cluster of businesses and restaurants. Reactivate the Second Floor of 143 South Main Street and Enhance its Façade ($772,000): Renovate a Main Street building to expand new housing opportunities with new apartments in the downtown, increase the number of people living downtown and contribute to downtown’s historic character.

Renovate a Main Street building to expand new housing opportunities with new apartments in the downtown, increase the number of people living downtown and contribute to downtown’s historic character. Preserve Canandaigua's Historic City Hall as a Civic Landmark ($651,000): Preserve Canandaigua’s City Hall as the historic seat of government for generations to come, including repaired masonry and finishes and sitework.

The Village of Brockport

The Village of Brockport is an Erie Canal community, college town and central hub of activity for its own residents and those of other nearby small towns and villages. Brockport prioritizes living its history and bridging it to a thriving and culturally rich future in the Finger Lakes region. The Village’s downtown focus area centers on Main Street and adjacent side streets that offer several attractions for residents and visitors. This area highlights Brockport’s historic downtown corridor, canal front parcels and portions of historic districts on the Village’s west and east sides. The Village seeks to transform its historic downtown corridor into an accessible tourist destination and a home where visitors, residents and people of all abilities can recreate, socialize, live and age in comfort.

The 6 Brockport NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Establish a Small Project Grant Fund ($345,000): Provide financial assistance to property owners and business owners in the NY Forward area for building improvements, facade renovations, signage, equipment upgrades and public art installations.

Provide financial assistance to property owners and business owners in the NY Forward area for building improvements, facade renovations, signage, equipment upgrades and public art installations. Enhance the Clinton Street Streetscape ($1,412,000): Enhance the Clinton Street streetscape to improve the pedestrian experience, enrich its character and strengthen its connection to Main Street.

Enhance the Clinton Street streetscape to improve the pedestrian experience, enrich its character and strengthen its connection to Main Street. Revitalize Blighted Property at 41 Clark Street with New Townhomes ($820,000): Construct new townhome units at 41 Clark Street to diversify and expand downtown housing options.

Construct new townhome units at 41 Clark Street to diversify and expand downtown housing options. Construct Canal-front Workforce Housing at 60-90 Clinton Street ($1,500,000): Convert a vacant lot at 60-90 Clinton Street into an apartment building, activating Clinton Street and the waterfront area while providing new housing options.

Convert a vacant lot at 60-90 Clinton Street into an apartment building, activating Clinton Street and the waterfront area while providing new housing options. Create an Accessible Venue at the Brockport Welcome Center ($286,000): Retrofit and expand accessible outdoor seating at the Brockport Welcome Center to enhance waterfront amenities for events and informal gatherings.

Retrofit and expand accessible outdoor seating at the Brockport Welcome Center to enhance waterfront amenities for events and informal gatherings. Modernize Brockport Fire Station ($137,000): Replace the Brockport Fire Station's outdated overhead bay doors with attractive full-view doors for enhanced downtown streetscape appearance and operational efficiency.

The Village of Phelps

The Village of Phelps, a historically significant community, is strategically positioned near major transportation routes, making it easily accessible for both residents and visitors. The Village’s walkable downtown area encompasses municipal parks, cultural and recreational attractions, museums and the multi-use community center. Projects are focused on streetscaping and aesthetic upgrades, so that no matter what route a resident or visitor might take through downtown, the path from one destination to the next will be interesting and attractive.

The 7 Phelps NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:



Establish a Downtown Small Project Grant Fund ($291,000): Establish a matching grant program to support small-scale property improvements and business renovations to make a cumulative, transformative impact throughout the NY Forward Area.

Establish a matching grant program to support small-scale property improvements and business renovations to make a cumulative, transformative impact throughout the NY Forward Area. Enhance Recreation Options at Crooked Bridge Park ($750,000): Activate Crooked Bridge Park with an ADA-accessible walking trail, a three-season pavilion for enhanced programming and an area to safely access Flint Creek.

Activate Crooked Bridge Park with an ADA-accessible walking trail, a three-season pavilion for enhanced programming and an area to safely access Flint Creek. Revitalize the Phelps Hotel with New Lodging and Dining Options ($975,000): Restore the historic Phelps Hotel as a downtown anchor with renovated dining and bar areas, banquet facilities and a new rooftop terrace.

Restore the historic Phelps Hotel as a downtown anchor with renovated dining and bar areas, banquet facilities and a new rooftop terrace. Enhance the Main Street and Church Street Streetscapes ($550,000): Beautify Main Street and Church Street with streetscape improvements and amenities to improve the look, feel and safety of the downtown.

Beautify Main Street and Church Street with streetscape improvements and amenities to improve the look, feel and safety of the downtown. Create a Multi-Purpose Space at the Phelps Community Center ($1,350,000): Reimagine the Phelps Community Center cafeteria into a multi-purpose venue featuring a teaching kitchen, flexible community space, and outdoor plaza.

Reimagine the Phelps Community Center cafeteria into a multi-purpose venue featuring a teaching kitchen, flexible community space, and outdoor plaza. Create New Event Spaces at Smokin’ Tails Distillery ($292,000): Add an outdoor deck and intimate speakeasy to create new event spaces at Smokin’ Tails Distillery.

Add an outdoor deck and intimate speakeasy to create new event spaces at Smokin’ Tails Distillery. Upgrade Commercial and Residential Spaces at 114 Main Street ($292,000): Activate 114 Main Street by improving ADA access, adding utilities in the adjacent alley for expanded programming and converting the vacant third floor into a new studio apartment.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified, including the City of Canandaigua and the Villages of Brockport and Phelps.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Finger Lakes is flourishing into a place filled with so much community pride and endless potential, and these latest investments build on that strong foundation to support a new generation of growth and opportunity. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are empowering local leaders to advance projects that enhance downtown living, support small businesses, and create inviting public spaces. Each project reflects the unique identity of these downtowns while contributing to a more connected and economically vibrant region. We are proud to support these communities and help move the Finger Lakes forward in their revitalization efforts!”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, New York State is helping to ensure that its local partners have the resources and support they need to transform their city centers. These 23 projects will work to usher in a new era for these beautiful Finger Lakes communities, creating more opportunities for residents and visitors to live, work and thrive.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is partnering with communities across the North Country to create stronger downtowns, expand housing opportunities and support long-term economic growth. The $19 million awarded to Canandaigua, Brockport and Phelps will help revitalize historic buildings, create new housing and mixed-use developments, improve pedestrian connections, and invest in community spaces that make these communities more vibrant and welcoming. By connecting these investments to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are helping communities grow in ways that increase housing supply and affordability. Together, these projects will create more resilient, connected and prosperous communities for current and future residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Bob Duffy and Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said, “The FLREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support of these Finger Lakes communities and their exciting futures through the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These 23 selected, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating a more vibrant downtown, a place where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

City of Canandaigua Mayor Thomas Lyon said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for this transformative funding. These resources allow us to accelerate key projects that enhance our civic spaces and foster economic growth. This partnership is the catalyst we need to ensure our downtown remains vibrant.”

Village of Phelps Mayor James Cheney said, “On behalf of the Village of Phelps and all the participants in this process, I want to thank New York state for the continued support of our efforts to bring additional energy to our community. The support of small communities through these programs is vital for our stability. Everyone is anxious to get to work on these projects and help transform Phelps and make it an even better, more attractive place for people and businesses to call home. The original announcement on NY Forward has already acted as a catalyst for interest from developers, businesses and people looking for housing. In particular, having these core businesses, such as the Phelps Hotel, Smokin' Tails Distillery and Melt on Main receive approval for their projects is extremely important for the synergies that will strengthen all of our downtown. And, the small project fund will allow other businesses in downtown to benefit from that strength. Creating more recreational and gathering spaces at Crooked Bridge Park and the Community Center will allow us to attract more visitors and residents alike, which will help our downtown businesses even more. We're looking forward to the new opportunities that lay ahead for us.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.