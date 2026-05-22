Governor Hochul Celebrates the Groundbreaking of the Redevelopment of Memorial Pool at Payne Park in North Tonawanda

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the start of construction on redevelopment of the City of North Tonawanda’s Memorial Pool at Payne Park in North Tonawanda. The $9.9 million project is supported by a $4 million award through Governor Kathy Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative, part of the Governor’s broader “Unplug and Play” effort to expand access to safe, modern recreational spaces for families and young people across New York State, and an additional $1.1 million grant administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). To date, the Unplug and Play initiative has delivered more than $350 million to communities statewide for public pools, community centers, playgrounds and other recreational facilities.

“Every family deserves access to safe, fun and quality places where their children can play, learn and stay active,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our NY SWIMS initiative, we are helping communities modernize aging aquatic infrastructure, expand recreational opportunities and create spaces that bring people together. These new recreational facilities at Payne Park will serve North Tonawanda residents for generations to come.”

The redevelopment of Memorial Pool represents one of the largest public investments in recent North Tonawanda history and will transform the aging facility into a modern aquatic destination designed for residents of all ages.

The new Aquatics Center will include a zero-entry pool for improved accessibility, dedicated lap lanes, an aquatic playground with interactive spray features and a large tipping water bucket, upgraded locker rooms and bathhouse facilities, a new concession stand and additional site improvements designed to improve safety and enhance the visitor experience.

The project reflects Governor Hochul’s broader effort to modernize aging aquatic infrastructure, expand access to safe swimming opportunities and help communities address growing public health challenges tied to extreme heat. Projects supported through NY SWIMS also help communities promote water safety skills that can save lives.

The city previously commissioned a professional study to evaluate rehabilitating the existing pool versus constructing a new facility. Following a public survey and community engagement process, residents overwhelmingly supported construction of a new aquatic facility to better serve the community and help revitalize the Payne Park corridor.

Mayor Austin Tylec established a steering committee, engaged engineering and planning professionals, and worked with state officials and grant partners to advance the project. The city secured more than $9.9 million in funding through New York State Parks, the National Park Service, a legislative appropriation backed by Assemblyman William Conrad and the NY SWIMS initiative, and an additional $1.1 grant from Governor Hochul which helped secure the final funding needed to move the project forward.

Pool projects funded through NY SWIMS are already opening, under construction, or advancing in communities across the state including Albany, Newburgh, Troy, Millerton, Ogdensburg, Cortland, Montgomery and the Bronx.

Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative includes $200 million awarded through two rounds of NY SWIMS funding and $100 million for 30 community center projects through NY BRICKS. The initiative also includes NY PLAYS, which supports the construction and renovation of public playgrounds for children of all abilities across New York State and is currently accepting applications until June 15, 2026.

DASNY, in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, administers NY SWIMS and works with municipalities and nonprofit organizations to deliver projects that strengthen local infrastructure and expand recreational access statewide.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to help deliver this investment for the City of North Tonawanda’s new Aquatics Center at Payne Park through the NY SWIMS initiative. Projects like this create safe, modern spaces where families and communities can come together, stay active and build stronger neighborhoods for generations to come. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and commitment to investing in community infrastructure that improves the lives of New Yorkers across the state.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Safe, quality swimming facilities make a huge difference in creating opportunities for healthy recreation and enhancing community vitality. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for providing the resources through the NY SWIMS initiative to modernize the North Tonawanda Memorial Pool, ensuring this important community asset will serve residents and visitors for years to come.”

Assemblymember William Conrad said, “Payne Park has long held tremendous potential for North Tonawanda families, and this redevelopment will create a vibrant, welcoming aquatic facility for generations to come. At a time when communities need affordable opportunities for recreation and wellness more than ever, this investment will strengthen quality of life in North Tonawanda while helping young people and families stay active, connected, and safe.”

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said, “Memorial Pool at Payne Park has long been an important part of our community, and today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for North Tonawanda. Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul and our state and federal partners, we are transforming this site into a modern aquatic destination that will serve residents of all ages for generations to come.”

Amy Ramsay, granddaughter of North Tonawanda Parks and Recreation founder Pop Ramsay and a member of the project steering committee said, “After World War II, Pop Ramsay built Memorial Pool to help heal the broken bodies of those who served and bring joy and laughter to America’s future. It is incredibly meaningful to see that vision continue for a new generation of North Tonawanda families.”