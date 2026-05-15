Riverence Lost River Brood donates over 3,000 super-sized trout for anglers

In the Upper Snake Region, Mackay Reservoir has been stocked with 1,200 of the large Riverence trout, with more waters to be stocked in the coming weeks. In addition to this extra shot of angler opportunity, the normal IDFG hatchery stocking has occurred as well.

“We really appreciate Riverence’s generosity, as anglers love catching these big fish," says Regional Fisheries Biologist Brett Kelly. "This stocking, combined with IDFG’s regular trout stocking, will provide some great fishing opportunity through the spring.”

Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Casting and retrieving spoons and spinners can also be an effective pond fishing technique.

For detailed information about when, where, and how many fish have been stocked, as well as facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.