Craig Mountain WMA Firewood Sale opens May 18

Idaho Fish and Game will open its annual firewood sale for the harvest of dead and down timber on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area beginning May 18, 2026. The sale will continue through October 31, 2026, unless temporarily closed due to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

Firewood permits are required and may be purchased at the Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston for $10 per cord. Permits are limited to five cords per household.

Harvesting is restricted to dead and down timber located on IDFG-managed lands within 200 feet of open roads. Firewood cutters must carry their permit while harvesting and may not drive vehicles off established roads to access wood. Firewood obtained through the program is intended for personal use only and may not be sold.

Violations of permit conditions and harvest regulations will be strictly enforced under Idaho Administrative Code 13.01.03.19.

Because Craig Mountain includes lands managed by several agencies and private landowners, IDFG reminds firewood cutters to verify land ownership before harvesting timber. Separate permits are required for lands managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).

Maps and additional harvest information will be provided at the Clearwater IDFG Office.

For more information, contact:

Idaho Department of Fish and Game – Lewiston Office

(208) 799-5010

Idaho Department of Lands – Craigmont Office

(208) 924-5571

Bureau of Land Management – Cottonwood Office

(208) 962-3245