Henrys Lake hybrid trout stocking study underway

Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Henrys Lake Foundation, has launched a new evaluation of stocking strategies aimed at improving the survival of hatchery-raised hybrid trout in Henrys Lake.

Henrys Lake is one of Idaho’s most popular fisheries and relies heavily on annual stocking to maintain strong trout populations. In a typical year, hatchery-origin fish make up an estimated 85–90% of the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout population, and all hybrid Trout (Rainbow Trout × Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout) come from hatcheries. Brook Trout are less reliant on supplementation, with roughly 25–50% originating from hatchery releases. To support this high-demand fishery, Henrys Lake receives between 1.0 and 1.5 million fingerling trout each year.