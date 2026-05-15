Maine DOE Update – May 15, 2026
From the Maine Department of Education
News & Updates
Maine DOE, Educate Maine Celebrate 2026 County Teachers of the Year
The State of Maine is celebrating its newest cohort of County Teachers of the Year. On Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Hall of Flags in the Maine State House, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, announced the 16 teachers, representing every county in the state, who were selected for this honor. | More
Maine Loves Public Schools Announces Season 2 of “Learning from Maine”
Should all Maine towns have universal pre-K access? Is the best way to keep teenagers in school by getting them working in their communities? Can Generative AI be used in our schools ethically? Three new episodes of “Learning from Maine” air Thursdays at 8:30 PM on Maine Public Television beginning May 21st — with four more stories coming this fall | More
Extended Learning Opportunities: Student Success on Display at the Hall of Flags
The Hall of Flags at the Maine State House was alight with energy on April 30, 2026, as students, educators, and business leaders came together from across the state to celebrate the impact of Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs). From one side of the hall to the other, the space was filled with students presenting their ELOs, professionals sharing their knowledge, and attendees networking with others who are similarly passionate about expanding hands-on, career-connected education in Maine. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Dirigo Program at Sumner Memorial High School Creates Flexible Pathways for Student Success
Windham High School has launched a hands-on, career-connected learning initiative called “Student Exploratory Adventures” (SEA), made possible through funding from the Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative’s (C3) Sunshine Mini-Grant Program. | More
Student-Led ‘Interact Club’ Gains Momentum at Sanford High School
Students from Sanford High School rang bells outside stores during the holidays, served Thanksgiving dinner to veterans, and read to elementary students—all as part of a brand-new service club making waves in its first year. | More
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