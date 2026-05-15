Maine DOE Update – May 15, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE, Educate Maine Celebrate 2026 County Teachers of the Year

The State of Maine is celebrating its newest cohort of County Teachers of the Year. On Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Hall of Flags in the Maine State House, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, announced the 16 teachers, representing every county in the state, who were selected for this honor. | More

Maine Loves Public Schools Announces Season 2 of “Learning from Maine”

Should all Maine towns have universal pre-K access? Is the best way to keep teenagers in school by getting them working in their communities? Can Generative AI be used in our schools ethically? Three new episodes of “Learning from Maine” air Thursdays at 8:30 PM on Maine Public Television beginning May 21st — with four more stories coming this fall | More

Extended Learning Opportunities: Student Success on Display at the Hall of Flags

The Hall of Flags at the Maine State House was alight with energy on April 30, 2026, as students, educators, and business leaders came together from across the state to celebrate the impact of Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs). From one side of the hall to the other, the space was filled with students presenting their ELOs, professionals sharing their knowledge, and attendees networking with others who are similarly passionate about expanding hands-on, career-connected education in Maine. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Dirigo Program at Sumner Memorial High School Creates Flexible Pathways for Student Success

Windham High School has launched a hands-on, career-connected learning initiative called “Student Exploratory Adventures” (SEA), made possible through funding from the Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative’s (C3) Sunshine Mini-Grant Program. | More

Student-Led ‘Interact Club’ Gains Momentum at Sanford High School

Students from Sanford High School rang bells outside stores during the holidays, served Thanksgiving dinner to veterans, and read to elementary students—all as part of a brand-new service club making waves in its first year. | More

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