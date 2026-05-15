MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE, Educate Maine Celebrate 2026 County Teachers of the Year

In 2026, hundreds of people from school communities across the state nominated more than 500 educators for the Maine Teacher of the Year program.

AUGUSTA, Maine—The State of Maine is celebrating its newest cohort of County Teachers of the Year. On Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Hall of Flags in the Maine State House, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, announced the 16 teachers, representing every county in the state, who were selected for this honor.

In 2026, hundreds of people from school communities across the state—including students, parents, colleagues, and administrators—nominated more than 500 educators for the Maine Teacher of the Year program. Local panels of teachers, principals, business leaders, and community members then chose these 16 educators from that pool. The members of the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year cohort represent a wide range of expertise. They work in pre-K through high school classrooms, have been teaching for between seven and 31 years, and specialize in areas such as chemistry, math, English, alternative education, Spanish, visual arts, digital media, and more.

The Maine County Teachers of the Year act as ambassadors for the teaching profession, advocating for the quality education of all Maine students and elevating the thousands of outstanding educators statewide. For example, Maine’s 2025 County Teacher of the Year cohort termed the phrase, “Great schools make great communities; great communities make great schools,” to help encourage the reciprocity of community and public education. The 2024 cohort established a survey to assess the mentorship needs of teachers across the state, and the 2023 cohort created the “Love Maine Schools” campaign.

On Friday, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin joined Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, 2026 Maine State Teacher of the Year Julia Edwards, Maine State Board of Education representatives, and others to announce and honor the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year. Governor Janet Mills also extended her congratulations to the new cohort.

“As the daughter of a long-time public school teacher, and as someone who raised five children who attended public schools in Maine, I know the profound impact that a teacher can have on a child’s life,” Governor Mills said. “These 16 outstanding teachers, one from each county, represent the very best of Maine educators working to prepare students for bright futures here in our state.”

“The Maine Teacher of the Year program provides an important opportunity to recognize the thousands of outstanding teachers statewide, whose dedication, hard work, and selflessness often go unnoticed,” Commissioner Makin said. “The Maine Department of Education looks forward to supporting the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year throughout their year of recognition and service.”

“We are so proud to announce the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year,” Jason Judd, Ed.D., Executive Director of Educate Maine, said. “These talented educators have an exciting year ahead, during which they will serve as advocates for learners and educators across the state. We look forward to supporting and collaborating with them.”

This summer, the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year will embark on the intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process. The 2027 Maine State Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.

Androscoggin:

Abigail Reuscher

Chemistry and Forensic Science Teacher

Lewiston High School, Lewiston Public Schools

Aroostook:

Kathy Theriault

Mathematics Teacher

Wisdom Middle/High School, MSAD 33

Cumberland:

Adrianne Shetenhelm

English and Alternative Education Teacher

Windham High School, RSU 14

Franklin:

Casey McMullen

4th Grade Teacher

Phillips Elementary School, MSAD 58

Hancock:

Michael Brzezowski

Technology Integration Teacher

Pemetic Elementary School, MDIRSS – AOS 91

Kennebec:

Gretchen Livingston

Spanish Teacher

Cony Middle and High School, Augusta Schools

Knox:

Judith Masseur

English, Global Studies, and AP Research Teacher

Camden Hills Regional High School, Five Town CSD

Lincoln:

Katherine Race

5th Grade Teacher

Edgecomb Eddy School, AOS 98

Oxford:

Gina Welch

Pre-K Teacher

Crescent Park Elementary School, MSAD 44

Penobscot:

Marcy Soucy

4th and 5th Grade Math and Reading Teacher

Fairmount School, Bangor School Department

Piscataquis:

Martha Ladd

Visual Arts Teacher

Foxcroft Academy, RSU 68

Sagadahoc:

Hilary Martin

English Teacher

Mt. Ararat High School, MSAD 75

Somerset:

Jeremy Bourque

Digital Media Instructor

Somerset Career and Technical Center, MSAD/RSU 54

Waldo:

Rachel Norgang

2nd and 3rd Grade Teacher

Monroe Elementary School, RSU 3

Washington:

Josie James

4th-8th Grade ELA and Social Studies Teacher

Alexander Elementary School, AOS 77

York:

Allison Mundee

Pre-K Teacher

H. B. Emery Jr. Memorial School, MSAD 6



The Maine DOE’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, click here.