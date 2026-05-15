Maine Loves Public Schools Announces Season 2 of “Learning from Maine”

Three new episodes air Thursdays at 8:30 PM on Maine Public Television beginning May 21st — with four more stories coming this fall

Should all Maine towns have universal pre-K access? Is the best way to keep teenagers in school by getting them working in their communities? Can Generative AI be used in our schools ethically?

These and other vital questions will be featured in the second season of Learning from Maine, a new video series about what’s happening and what’s possible in Maine public schools. A co-production between Maine Loves Public Schools and Maine Public, this limited series explores the innovations and triumphs in classrooms across Maine. All episodes will be available to watch at MaineLovesPublicSchools.org following their broadcast on Maine Public Television.

“Learning from Maine” seeks to share what is working in Maine’s public schools and to give educators, parents, and state leaders a window into promising ideas that can spread to other districts. Hosted by pioneering Maine educator Derek Pierce, each episode goes inside a Maine school to find educators, students, and communities doing something extraordinary to address issues from early childhood education and student literacy to boosting graduation rates and preparing Maine’s future workforce.

Watch the Learning from Maine Season 2 Trailer Here

“It’s been a joy and an honor to see what teachers and students are doing around the state,” Pierce said. “I can’t wait to share these stories with everyone who cares about Maine’s public schools.”

“We are very excited to help bring this series to our audience,” noted Susan Tran, Maine Public’s Chief Programming Officer. “Sharing these stories of innovation in Maine classrooms aligns with Maine Public’s educational mission and our ongoing efforts to provide opportunities for lifelong learning.”

SEASON 2 EPISODES:

Episode 1 (May 21) Margaret Chase Smith Community School, Skowhegan : How a community built the first school in the country where students can enroll as early as 6 weeks old and remain there through elementary school.

: How a community built the first school in the country where students can enroll as early as 6 weeks old and remain there through elementary school. Episode 2 (May 28) Mt. Desert Island High School : How one school is teaching students to explore the promise of artificial intelligence—while grappling honestly with its dangers.

: How one school is teaching students to explore the promise of artificial intelligence—while grappling honestly with its dangers. Episode 3 (June 4) Brewer High School: How connecting students to real-world careers through Extended Learning Opportunities has led to higher graduation rates and fewer dropouts.

Four more “Learning from Maine” stories will be released this fall. All episodes are free to watch at MaineLovesPublicSchools.org and on the MLPS YouTube channel, and can also be viewed on demand on Maine Public’s website. You can sign up for updates on “Learning from Maine” at this link.

About Maine Loves Public Schools: Maine Loves Public Schools (MLPS) is a statewide organization of educational organizations with a goal of promoting stories from within Maine classrooms. Supported by a broad coalition of educators, from superintendents and principals to school board members and CTE directors, MLPS has engaged hundreds of “Ambassadors” across the state over the past three years. See a full list of supporting organizations at this link.

About Maine Public: Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories, and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org