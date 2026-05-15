The Providence Receives New York State Attorney General Approval

Historic Sacred Oak Tree and Founders Club Introduced to Welcome First Residents

This milestone represents the culmination of years of planning and dedicated partnership between the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries.” — Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Providence, projected to open in late 2028/early 2029, is a new senior living Life Plan Community born from a historic partnership between Franciscan Ministries and the Daughters of Charity. Today it was announced that its Offering Plan has been officially accepted for filing by the New York State Office of the Attorney General. This pivotal milestone clears the way for the next phase of development.The acceptance of the Offering Plan marks a significant step forward for The Providence, bringing to life a collaborative vision for a community where individuals can live with purpose, connection and confidence. This partnership between the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries honors a shared legacy of compassion, innovation and service – creating a future-focused community built on distinct values and Franciscan Ministries’ mission of Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, serving generations to come."This milestone represents the culmination of years of planning and dedicated partnership between the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Ministries," said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. "The Providence is not just a senior living community; it’s a living testament to our shared mission and the sacred legacy we carry forward. We’re creating a place where joy is not just an aspiration, but the very foundation of daily life."Introducing The Founders ClubIn conjunction with this milestone, The Providence is proud to introduce The Founders Club – a distinguished group of future member residents who will serve as the first members of the community and have their legacy honored with the planting of a Sacred Oak seedling.Founders Club members represent more than early adopters; they are the individuals who will help shape the culture, energy and spirit of The Providence from the very beginning. Through exclusive events, early access opportunities, deeper engagement with leadership, and the symbolic planting of their tree, these founding member residents will play a meaningful role in bringing the community to life."Becoming a Founders Club member is about more than securing a residence – it's about helping define what this community will become and putting down roots that will last for generations," said Donna Smith, Executive Director. "These individuals are embracing a shared vision of Living Joyfully – where connection, purpose and belonging are part of everyday life."A Living Legacy: The Sacred Oak TreeAt the spiritual and physical heart of The Providence stands an Oak Tree known for its sacred origin. This Sacred Oak Tree’s provenance is from the legendary oak tree under which St. Vincent de Paul and St. Louise de Marillac, founders of the Daughters of Charity, would rest and pray in Paris. This sacred lineage was brought to the United States and has been carefully cultivated to serve as the beacon of The Providence community and its future residents."The Sacred Oak Tree is more than a landmark; it’s a living symbol of our roots and a constant reminder of the divine guidance that has guided our ministries for centuries," said Sister Nancy Murphy, Provincial Treasurer and Provincial Councillor for the Daughters of Charity. "Just as St. Vincent and St. Louise found rest and renewal beneath its ancestor tree, we hope our residents will find peace, inspiration and connection in its shade."In a unique tribute to the community's founding member residents, seedlings from this historic Oak Tree will be planted across the campus in honor of each member of The Founders Club, creating a continued legacy that symbolizes the growth of the community they are helping to build.A Community Designed for Living JoyfullyThe Providence is being thoughtfully developed as a Life Plan Community, offering a continuum of care alongside hospitality-inspired amenities and lifestyle engagement programming. Every element – from residences to shared spaces to wellness offerings is designed to support independence while providing confidence for the future, all guided by the philosophy of Living Joyfully.Living Joyfully is the cultural heartbeat of The Providence, a holistic philosophy inspired by the Seven Dimensions of Wellness that guides every moment of life in the community. From how residents are welcomed to how care is delivered, this approach ensures that wellness, connection, purpose and joy are not separate offerings but are woven together into the fabric of holistic daily living.Residents will experience a lifestyle that is both enriching and reassuring, where meaningful connections and personal fulfillment are central, where community is honored with respect, dignity and hospitality all under the watchful and inspiring presence of the Sacred Oak Tree and underscored by The Providence Commitment to serve with joy and purpose.Looking AheadWith the Offering Plan now accepted, The Providence will continue advancing toward its next development milestones, including expanded engagement with prospective residents and continued growth of the Founders Club.Prospective residents and families are invited to learn more about The Providence and explore the benefits of becoming part of this founding group. For more information on upcoming events, construction updates and community involvement please contact Galen Heins, Director of Sales and Marketing at gheins@theprovidenceseniorliving.com or 518.944.5503.About The ProvidenceThe Providence is a mission-driven senior living community sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago through a collaborative partnership with Franciscan Ministries and the Daughters of Charity. Rooted in the mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Providence is a Life Plan Community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and exclusive Villas and Carriage Homes. As part of Franciscan Ministries, The Providence is supported by more than 130 years of senior living and healthcare experience inspired by the legacy of Franciscan Ministries foundress, Mother Mary Theresa Dudzik. For additional information regarding The Providence, please contact Executive Director, Donna Smith at 518.414.9152 or dsmith@franciscancommunities.org. For more information about The Providence, please visit www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based program and services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management real-estate development and consulting services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call 800.524.6126 or visit franciscanministries.org.About the Daughters of CharityFounded in 1633 by St. Louise de Marillac and St. Vincent de Paul, the Daughters of Charity are a global congregation of women religious called to live and serve among the poor and marginalized. Their mission focuses on meeting basic human needs in underserved communities, with special attention to migrants, refugees and victims of human trafficking. Their work extends internationally and includes Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

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