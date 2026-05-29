The Woodlands at Canterfield Honors West Dundee’s Legacy with Haeger Pottery Educational Event

Our residents have deep roots in this community, and many have personal connections to Haeger Pottery. Seeing them share stories and reminisce during this event was incredibly meaningful.” — Ryan Carney, Executive Director of The Woodlands

WEST DUNDEE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Woodlands at Canterfield recently hosted an enlightening educational event celebrating Haeger Pottery, a historic brand with deep roots in the West Dundee community. The presentation, titled “Haeger Pottery: The History & Legacy - From Dundee Brickyard to American Icon,” offered residents and guests a rare look into how a local brickyard that helped rebuild Chicago after the Great Chicago Fire evolved into a nationally recognized symbol of American design.The program was brought to life by two distinguished presenters: Lexy (Haeger-Estes) Zachrich, great-granddaughter of Haeger Pottery founder Peter J. Haeger, and author Philip A. Aleo, whose work has helped preserve and share the story of this industrial pioneer.The event was more than a history lesson – it was a tribute to the enduring spirit of West Dundee and its role in shaping not just a local economy, but an artistic legacy that continues to inspire. Haeger Pottery’s journey from humble beginnings in the Dundee Brickyard to international acclaim mirrors the resilience, craftsmanship and forward-thinking values that define The Woodlands community today.The Woodlands at Canterfield, a senior living community managed by Franciscan Advisory Services is deeply connected to West Dundee’s heritage and organized the event to honor the town’s industrial past while fostering a sense of place and continuity for current residents."We believe that honoring history is key to building a vibrant future," said Denise Macaione, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Woodlands at Canterfield. "Haeger Pottery represents that bridge – a testament to the creativity and industry that helped shape this community. Events like these allow individuals to connect with the rich heritage of the Dundee area and to learn more about The Woodlands in West Dundee while creating new memories together."Ryan Carney, Executive Director of The Woodlands, emphasized the importance of these cultural connections: "Our residents have deep roots in this community, and many have personal connections to Haeger Pottery. Seeing them share stories and reminisce during this event was incredibly meaningful. We're not just providing care; we're preserving and celebrating the stories that make West Dundee unique."Lexy (Haeger-Estes) Zachrich - Former CEO of Haeger Pottery commented, “Haeger Pottery is more than just a historical footnote; it's a cornerstone of East Dundee and the Dundee area's local identity.” She added, “Haeger Pottery has always been deeply personal to me and my family, and it remains an important part of the history and identity of the Dundee area.” She went on to add, “To help share that legacy with residents and the community through this event is incredibly meaningful. Haeger Pottery represents generations of artistry, craftsmanship and connection and we are honored to celebrate the stories, creativity and history that continue to inspire people today.”Residents expressed appreciation for the opportunity to reconnect with their town’s history in a meaningful way. The event served as both an educational experience and a celebration of local pride, reminding the community that even as times change, the legacy of West Dundee remains alive in the hands of its people and the art they create.About The Woodlands at CanterfieldThe Woodlands at Canterfield is a premier senior living community located in West Dundee, Illinois, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care within an elevated, hospitality-inspired environment designed to support purposeful living at every stage of life. Rooted in the history, character and natural beauty of the surrounding community, The Woodlands blends personalized care, engaging lifestyle experiences and meaningful connection to create a vibrant and enriching resident experience. Learn more at https://woodlandsatcanterfield.com About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services (FAS) is a mission-driven senior living consulting and real estate development organization providing strategic guidance, master planning and operational expertise, and growth solutions to senior living communities across the continuum of care. Backed by the legacy and experience of Franciscan Ministries and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , FAS brings together more than 130 years of mission-focused leadership, operational excellence and compassionate service. Learn more at franciscanadvisoryservices.com

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