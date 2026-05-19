The Providence Launches Founders Club as Next Chapter Following Regulatory Milestone

The acceptance of our Offering Plan was a critical milestone that provided the foundation of trust and security for everyone considering The Providence.” — Galen Heins, Director of Sales and Marketing

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the recent acceptance of its Offering Plan by the New York State Office of the Attorney General, The Providence today announced the next significant chapter in its development: the official launch of its exclusive Founders Club made up of future residents who have selected their future home. This marks the transition from regulatory approval to active community building, inviting the first residents to help shape the future of this highly anticipated senior living community.With the legal and financial framework now firmly established, The Providence is moving forward with its pre-sale phase. The launch of the Founders Club represents the next logical step in the development timeline, allowing future residents to secure their home in the future community of The Providence with a fully refundable deposit."The acceptance of our Offering Plan was a critical milestone that provided the foundation of trust and security for everyone considering The Providence," said Galen Heins, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Now, we’re thrilled to begin the next chapter: welcoming the very first members who will become the heart and soul of this community. Their commitment is the next essential step in bringing our shared vision to life."The Providence is an entrance free Life Plan Community with a variety of refundability options. The Founders Club is now accepting fully refundable 10% reservation deposits from future residents on any of the independent living Villas, Carriage Homes or main building residences. This membership offers a distinct set of value-driven benefits designed to honor those who are helping to establish the community's foundation. Benefits include:• First Choice of Residences: Priority selection from a variety of floor plans in the main building, exclusive Villas and private Carriage Homes.• Lock-In on Pre-Construction Pricing: Founders Club members secure their financial investment by locking in their entrance fee and refundability option before the first phase of public pricing is established.• Exclusive Benefits: Membership includes unique privileges, such as the planting of a Sacred Oak seedling on the campus grounds in their honor, exclusive updates, events and community leadership insights.• Direct Engagement with Leadership: Founders will have deeper engagement with the executive team, providing valuable input that will help shape the community's culture, programs and services.• Founder’s Club-Only Events: Exclusive events between now and opening for everyone to get to know their neighbors as well as community leadership.• Healthcare Peace of Mind: 20% healthcare discount – 10 prepaid days in assisted living or memory care and an ongoing discount on assisted living or memory care per resident."With the Offering Plan secured, we are now able to turn our focus to the people who will make this community a vibrant home," said Donna Smith, Executive Director. "The launch of the Founders Club is an invitation to become co-creators of a special place, grounded in our shared mission and designed for joyful living."The Providence is being thoughtfully developed as a Life Plan Community, offering a continuum of care alongside hospitality-inspired amenities and lifestyle engagement programming. Every element – from residences to shared spaces to wellness offerings is designed to support independence while providing confidence for the future, all guided by the philosophy of Living Joyfully.Prospective residents and families interested in learning more about the benefits of Founders Club membership are invited to visit the community's website at www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com or schedule a private consultation with Galen Heins at gheins@theprovidenceseniorliving.com or 518.944.5503.About The ProvidenceThe Providence is a mission-driven senior living community sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago through a collaborative partnership with Franciscan Ministries and the Daughters of Charity. Rooted in the mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Providence is a Life Plan Community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and exclusive Villas and Carriage Homes. As part of Franciscan Ministries, The Providence is supported by more than 130 years of senior living and healthcare experience inspired by the legacy of Franciscan Ministries foundress, Mother Mary Theresa Dudzik. For additional information regarding The Providence, please contact Executive Director, Donna Smith at 518.414.9152 or dsmith@franciscancommunities.org. For more information about The Providence, please visit www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based program and services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management real-estate development and consulting services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call 800.524.6126 or visit franciscanministries.org.About the Daughters of CharityFounded in 1633 by St. Louise de Marillac and St. Vincent de Paul, the Daughters of Charity are a global congregation of women religious called to live and serve among the poor and marginalized. Their mission focuses on meeting basic human needs in underserved communities, with special attention to migrants, refugees and victims of human trafficking. Their work extends internationally and includes Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

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